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A general view during the Road to UFC event at Shanghai Indoor Stadium on August 22, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
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Official Weigh-In Results | Road To UFC Season 5, Opening Rounds

The Athlete Hopefuls Of Season 5 Step To The Scale To Make It Official For May 28 & May 29, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • May. 27, 2026

ROAD TO UFC's a ground-breaking “win and advance” tournament returns for Season 5, with back-to-back evenings of incredible action from top MMA prospects from Asia Pacific in the hunt for UFC contracts.

ROAD TO UFC will be headlined by a special main event featuring stand out UFC athletes. On the first night, Thursday, May 28, entertaining striker Rongzhu (27-6, fighting out of Sichuan, China) faces heavy-handed Victor Martinez (13-6, fighting out of San Juan, USA) at lightweight.

Watch The Road To UFC Opening Rounds On UFC FIGHT PASS

On the second night, Friday, May 29, a special main event will see ROAD TO UFC Season 3 women's strawweight tournament winner and viral sensation Shi Ming (17-6, fighting out of Kunming, China) return for her second main event to face India's first and only female UFC representative, Puja Tomar (9-5, fighting out of Budhana, India). In the co-main event, the RTU Season 4 flyweight final sees Namsrai Batbayar (9-1, Mongolia) and Yin Shuai (18-6, China) compete for a UFC contract.

All bouts scheduled for three rounds.

graphic showing the featured bouts of UFC Macau and Road To UFC Season 5

Road To UFC Season Five Official Weights:

Opening Round, Day 1

Main Event - UFC Lightweight Bout: Rongzhu (156) vs Victor Martinez (158)*

Co-Main Event - Road To UFC Non-Tournament Featherweight Bout: Xie Bin (145) vs Yudi Cahyadi (144.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Ryuho Miyaguchi (135) vs Chungreng Koren (139.5)**

Bantamweight Bout: Ti Haitao (135.5) vs Ryo Tajima (135)

Watch Day One Of Road To UFC Here

Bantamweight Bout: Rabindra Dhant (135) vs Kimbert Alintozon (133)

Bantamweight Bout: Yunosuke Minami (135.5) vs Kasib Murdoch (135)

Featherweight Bout: Jin Aoi (145) vs YoungJae Song (145.5)

Featherweight Bout: Regezhen (145) vs Dagiisuren Chagnaadorj (145)

Featherweight Bout: Ahejiang Ailinuer (145) vs GwanWoo Lim (145.5)

Featherweight Bout: George Mangos (145.5) vs Yuito Yanagawa (145.5)

*Martinez weighed in above the lightweight limit of 156 pounds.

**Koren weighed in above the bantamweight limit of 136 pounds.

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Opening Round, Day 2

Main Event - UFC Women’s Strawweight Bout: Shi Ming () vs Puja Tomar ()

RTU Season 4 Flyweight Final: Yin Shuai () vs Namsrai Batbayar ()

Flyweight Bout: Ryoga Arimoto () vs Joseph Larcinese ()

Watch Day Two Of Road To UFC Here

Flyweight Bout: Takaya Suzuki () vs Otgonbaatar Boldbaatar ()

Flyweight Bout: Eros Baluyot () vs Takeru Uchida ()

Flyweight Bout: Jiniushiyue () vs Kaito Oda ()

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Farida Abdueva () vs Feng Xiaocan ()

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Meng Bo () vs Arisa Matsuda ()

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Machi Fukuda () vs Anelya Toktogonova ()

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Dong Huaxiang () vs BoHyun Park () 

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