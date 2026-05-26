Official Weigh-In Results | Road To UFC Season 5, Opening Rounds

ROAD TO UFC will be headlined by a special main event featuring stand out UFC athletes. On the first night, Thursday, May 28, entertaining striker Rongzhu (27-6, fighting out of Sichuan, China) faces heavy-handed Victor Martinez (13-6, fighting out of San Juan, USA) at lightweight.

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On the second night, Friday, May 29, a special main event will see ROAD TO UFC Season 3 women's strawweight tournament winner and viral sensation Shi Ming (17-6, fighting out of Kunming, China) return for her second main event to face India's first and only female UFC representative, Puja Tomar (9-5, fighting out of Budhana, India). In the co-main event, the RTU Season 4 flyweight final sees Namsrai Batbayar (9-1, Mongolia) and Yin Shuai (18-6, China) compete for a UFC contract.

All bouts scheduled for three rounds.