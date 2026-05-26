Official Weigh-In Results | Road To UFC Season 5, Opening Rounds
The Athlete Hopefuls Of Season 5 Step To The Scale To Make It Official For May 28 & May 29, 2026
By UFC Staff Report
• May. 27, 2026
ROAD TO UFC's a ground-breaking “win and advance” tournament returns for Season 5, with back-to-back evenings of incredible action from top MMA prospects from Asia Pacific in the hunt for UFC contracts.
ROAD TO UFC will be headlined by a special main event featuring stand out UFC athletes. On the first night, Thursday, May 28, entertaining striker Rongzhu (27-6, fighting out of Sichuan, China) faces heavy-handed Victor Martinez (13-6, fighting out of San Juan, USA) at lightweight.
On the second night, Friday, May 29, a special main event will see ROAD TO UFC Season 3 women's strawweight tournament winner and viral sensation Shi Ming (17-6, fighting out of Kunming, China) return for her second main event to face India's first and only female UFC representative, Puja Tomar (9-5, fighting out of Budhana, India). In the co-main event, the RTU Season 4 flyweight final sees Namsrai Batbayar (9-1, Mongolia) and Yin Shuai (18-6, China) compete for a UFC contract.
All bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Road To UFC Season Five Official Weights:
Opening Round, Day 1
Main Event - UFC Lightweight Bout: Rongzhu (156) vs Victor Martinez (158)*
Co-Main Event - Road To UFC Non-Tournament Featherweight Bout: Xie Bin (145) vs Yudi Cahyadi (144.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Ryuho Miyaguchi (135) vs Chungreng Koren (139.5)**
Bantamweight Bout: Ti Haitao (135.5) vs Ryo Tajima (135)