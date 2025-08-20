Weigh-In Results | Road To UFC Season 4 Semifinals
The Official Weights Of The Season 4 Athletes Competing For UFC Glory In Shanghai, China
By UFC Staff Report
• Aug. 21, 2025
As part of an action-packed fight week, Road To UFC Season 4 Semifinals: Shi vs Brasilwill take place on Friday, August 22. The opening round produced an astonishing 12 finishes, and now 16 of Asia Pacific’s top MMA prospects will compete to see who will advance to the finals, where they will have the chance to be awarded a multi-fight contract in UFC.
Road To UFC is a “win and advance” tournament that will take top MMA prospects from Asia Pacific and give them a pathway to a UFC contract. The format features 32 mixed martial arts athletes competing in each of four weight classes. Additionally, non-tournament bouts will be included to provide more opportunities for promising talent.