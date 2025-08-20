 Skip to main content
Road To UFC
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | Road To UFC Season 4 Semifinals

The Official Weights Of The Season 4 Athletes Competing For UFC Glory In Shanghai, China
By UFC Staff Report • Aug. 21, 2025

As part of an action-packed fight week, Road To UFC Season 4 Semifinals: Shi vs Brasil will take place on Friday, August 22. The opening round produced an astonishing 12 finishes, and now 16 of Asia Pacific’s top MMA prospects will compete to see who will advance to the finals, where they will have the chance to be awarded a multi-fight contract in UFC.

Road To UFC is a “win and advance” tournament that will take top MMA prospects from Asia Pacific and give them a pathway to a UFC contract. The format features 32 mixed martial arts athletes competing in each of four weight classes. Additionally, non-tournament bouts will be included to provide more opportunities for promising talent.

Fight By Fight Preview | Road to UFC Season 4 Semifinals

Road To UFC Season 4 Semifinals: Shi vs Brasil starts Friday, August 22 at 6am ET/ 3am PT and can be streamed exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Official Weights

Episode 5

Non-Tournament Welterweight Bout: Kitt Campbell (171) vs YunSeong Jang (170.5)

Flyweight Bout: Yin Shuai (126) vs Aaron Tau (126)

Bantamweight Bout: Nghiem Van Y (135) vs Lawrence Lui (135)

Featherweight Bout: ChangMin Yoon (145.5) vs Sebastian Szalay (145)

Flyweight Bout: Agulali (125.5) vs Namsrai Batbayar (125)

Episode 6

Lightweight Bout: Dom Mar Fan (156) vs JaeHyun Park (155.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Sulangrangbo (135.5) vs Sim Kai Xiong (135.5)

Lightweight Bout: Ren Yawei (155.5) vs SangWook Kim (156)

Featherweight Bout: Kaiwen (146) vs Keiichiro Nakamura (145.5)

UFC Flyweight Bout: Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (126) vs Terrance Saeteurn (126.5)

UFC Strawweight Bout: Shi Ming (116) vs Bruna Brasil (115.5)

