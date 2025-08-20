Weigh-In Results | Road To UFC Season 4 Semifinals

Road To UFC is a “win and advance” tournament that will take top MMA prospects from Asia Pacific and give them a pathway to a UFC contract. The format features 32 mixed martial arts athletes competing in each of four weight classes. Additionally, non-tournament bouts will be included to provide more opportunities for promising talent.

Fight By Fight Preview | Road to UFC Season 4 Semifinals

Road To UFC Season 4 Semifinals: Shi vs Brasil starts Friday, August 22 at 6am ET/ 3am PT and can be streamed exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Official Weights