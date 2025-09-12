Official Weigh-In Results | Noche UFC

UFC returns to Frost Bank Center in San Antonio to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a highly anticipated featherweight clash between No. 3 ranked contender Diego Lopes and No. 10 Jean Silva. Also on the card, No. 2 ranked strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez and No. 4 ranked Amanda Lemos collide with title aspirations on the line.
NOCHE UFC: LOPES vs SILVA takes place Saturday, September 13 in San Antonio and will be available exclusively on the ESPN App. The prelims will start at 4pm ET / 1 pm PT, followed by the main card at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Noche UFC: Lopes vs Silva Official Weights:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Diego Lopes (146) vs Jean Silva (145.5)
Co-Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Rob Font (135) vs David Martinez (135.5)
Lightweight Bout: Rafa Garcia (155.5) vs Jared Gordon (156)
Middleweight Bout: Kelvin Gastelum (191)* vs Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5)
Lightweight Bout: Alexander Hernandez (155.5) vs Diego Ferreira (156)
Bantamweight Bout: Santiago Luna (136) vs Quang Le (136)
PRELIMS
Middleweight Bout: Jose Daniel Medina (186) vs Dusko Todorovic (186)
Lightweight Bout: Claudio Puelles (156) vs Joaquim Silva (156)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Tatiana Suarez (115.5) vs Amanda Lemos (116)
Flyweight Bout: Jesus Aguilar (126) vs Luis Gurule (125.5)
Middleweight Bout: Zachary Reese (185.5) vs Sedriques Dumas (186)
Flyweight Bout: Alessandro Costa (125.5) vs Alden Coria (126)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Montse Rendon (136) vs Alice Pereira (136)
TUF Welterweight Finale Bout: Rodrigo Sezinando (170.5) vs Daniil Donchenko (171)
*Gastelum weighed in above the middleweight limit of 186 pounds. He forfeits 35% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
