Diego Lopes and Jean Silva
Weigh-in

Official Weigh-In Results | Noche UFC

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing At UFC Fight Night: Lopes vs Silva At Frost Center, San Antonio, TX On Sept. 13, 2025
By UFC Staff Report • Sep. 12, 2025

UFC returns to Frost Bank Center in San Antonio to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a highly anticipated featherweight clash between No. 3 ranked contender Diego Lopes and No. 10 Jean Silva. Also on the card, No. 2 ranked strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez and No. 4 ranked Amanda Lemos collide with title aspirations on the line. 

 

NOCHE UFC: LOPES vs SILVA takes place Saturday, September 13 in San Antonio and will be available exclusively on the ESPN App. The prelims will start at 4pm ET / 1 pm PT, followed by the main card at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Noche UFC: Lopes vs Silva Official Weights:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Diego Lopes (146) vs Jean Silva (145.5)  

Co-Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Rob Font (135) vs David Martinez (135.5) 

Lightweight Bout: Rafa Garcia (155.5) vs Jared Gordon (156) 

Middleweight Bout: Kelvin Gastelum (191)* vs Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5)

Lightweight Bout: Alexander Hernandez (155.5) vs Diego Ferreira (156)

Bantamweight Bout: Santiago Luna (136) vs Quang Le (136) 

PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Jose Daniel Medina (186) vs Dusko Todorovic (186) 

Lightweight Bout: Claudio Puelles (156) vs Joaquim Silva (156) 

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Tatiana Suarez (115.5) vs Amanda Lemos (116) 

Flyweight Bout: Jesus Aguilar (126) vs Luis Gurule (125.5)

Middleweight Bout: Zachary Reese (185.5) vs Sedriques Dumas (186)

Flyweight Bout: Alessandro Costa (125.5) vs Alden Coria (126) 

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Montse Rendon (136) vs Alice Pereira (136)

TUF Welterweight Finale Bout: Rodrigo Sezinando (170.5) vs Daniil Donchenko (171)

*Gastelum weighed in above the middleweight limit of 186 pounds. He forfeits 35% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

Don't miss a moment of Noche UFC: Lopes vs Silva, live from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas on September 13, 2025. Prelims start at 3pm ET/12pm PT, followed by the main card at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

