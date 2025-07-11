Weigh-In Results | UFC Nashville

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs TEIXEIRA takes place Saturday, July 12 at Bridgestone Arena. The entire card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting with the prelims at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT followed by the main card at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Teixeira Official Weigh-In Results: