Weigh-In Results | UFC Nashville

UFC returns to Nashville with a clash of heavyweight knockout artists as former world title challenger and current No. 9 ranked contender Derrick Lewis battles No. 14 Tallison Teixeira. Also, fan favorite No. 15 ranked featherweight contender Calvin Kattar takes on Steve Garcia.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs TEIXEIRA takes place Saturday, July 12 at Bridgestone Arena. The entire card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting with the prelims at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT followed by the main card at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.
GET YOUR TICKETS: UFC Nashville | UFC 318 | UFC Abu Dhabi | UFC 319
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Teixeira Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis (261) vs Tallison Teixeira (259)
Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Stephen Thompson (170.5) vs Gabriel Bonfim (171)
Featherweight Bout: Calvin Kattar (146) vs Steve Garcia (146)
Full Nashville Fight Card Preview
Featherweight Bout: Nate Landwehr (146) vs Morgan Charriere (146)
Heavyweight Bout: Vitor Petrino (249) vs Austen Lane (245)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Junior Tafa (206) vs Tuco Tokkos (206)
PRELIMS
Welterweight Bout: Max Griffin (170.25) vs Chris Curtis (170.5)
Welterweight Bout: Jake Matthews (170.5) vs Chidi Njokuani (170.5)
MORE NASHVILLE: Derrick Lewis Interview | Nate Landwehr Interview | Calvin Kattar Interview | Rising Stars | Solo Bonfim | A New Petrino | Wonderboy Interview | Teixeira's Promise
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Lauren Murphy (126) vs Eduarda Moura (126)
Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (238) vs Valter Walker (244.5)
Lightweight Bout: Mitch Ramirez (156) vs Mike Davis (155.25)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Fatima Kline (115.5) vs Melissa Martinez (116)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Teixeira, live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on July 12, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.