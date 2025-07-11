 Skip to main content
Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Nashville

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing At UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Teixeira July 12 At Bridgestone Arena
By UFC Staff Report • Jul. 11, 2025

UFC returns to Nashville with a clash of heavyweight knockout artists as former world title challenger and current No. 9 ranked contender Derrick Lewis battles No. 14 Tallison Teixeira. Also, fan favorite No. 15 ranked featherweight contender Calvin Kattar takes on Steve Garcia.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs TEIXEIRA takes place Saturday, July 12 at Bridgestone Arena. The entire card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting with the prelims at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT followed by the main card at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Teixeira Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis (261) vs Tallison Teixeira (259)  

Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Stephen Thompson (170.5) vs Gabriel Bonfim (171)

Featherweight Bout: Calvin Kattar (146) vs Steve Garcia (146)

Featherweight Bout: Nate Landwehr (146) vs Morgan Charriere (146)

Heavyweight Bout: Vitor Petrino (249) vs Austen Lane (245)  

Light Heavyweight Bout: Junior Tafa (206) vs Tuco Tokkos (206)

PRELIMS

Welterweight Bout: Max Griffin (170.25) vs Chris Curtis (170.5)

Welterweight Bout: Jake Matthews (170.5) vs Chidi Njokuani (170.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Lauren Murphy (126) vs Eduarda Moura (126)

Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (238) vs Valter Walker (244.5)   

Lightweight Bout: Mitch Ramirez (156) vs Mike Davis (155.25)  

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Fatima Kline (115.5) vs Melissa Martinez (116)   

 

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Teixeira, live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on July 12, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

