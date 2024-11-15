 Skip to main content
Jon Jones poses on the scale during the UFC 285 ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 03, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing At Madison Square Garden November 16 In New York City
By UFC Staff Report • Nov. 15, 2024

UFC returns to Madison Square Garden with a collision of UFC legends as heavyweight champion Jon Jones looks to defend his crown against former two-time title-holder and current No. 8 ranked Stipe Miocic. In the five-round co-main event, former lightweight champion and No. 2 ranked contender Charles Oliveira battles No. 6 ranked Michael Chandler in a highly anticipated rematch.

UFC 309: JONES vs MIOCIC takes place Saturday, November 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York City with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on FX, Hulu, ESPNNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Heavyweight Title Bout: Jon Jones () vs Stipe Miocic (248.6)

Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Charles Oliveira (155.6) vs Michael Chandler (155.6) 

Middleweight Bout: Bo Nickal (185.4) vs Paul Craig (186)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Viviane Araujo (125.6) vs Karine Silva (125.8)  

Catchweight Bout (165-lbs): Mauricio Ruffy (164.4) vs James Llontop ()

PRELIMS

Bantamweight Bout: Jonathan Martinez (135.8) vs Marcus McGhee (135.6) 

Middleweight Bout: Chris Weidman (186) vs Eryk Anders (185.6) 

Lightweight Bout: Jim Miller (155.6) vs Damon Jackson (155.2)

Lightweight Bout: David Onama (155.6) vs Roberto Romero (155)

EARLY PRELIMS

Heavyweight Bout: Marcin Tybura () vs Jhonata Diniz (253.2)

Welterweight Bout: Mickey Gall (170.8) vs Ramiz Brahimaj (170.2)

Welterweight Bout: Bassil Hafez () vs Oban Elliott () 

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Veronica Hardy (125.8) vs Eduarda Moura (125.2)

