Weigh-In Results | UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

UFC returns to Madison Square Garden with a collision of UFC legends as heavyweight champion Jon Jones looks to defend his crown against former two-time title-holder and current No. 8 ranked Stipe Miocic. In the five-round co-main event, former lightweight champion and No. 2 ranked contender Charles Oliveira battles No. 6 ranked Michael Chandler in a highly anticipated rematch.
UFC 309: JONES vs MIOCIC takes place Saturday, November 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York City with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on FX, Hulu, ESPNNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Heavyweight Title Bout: Jon Jones () vs Stipe Miocic (248.6)
Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Charles Oliveira (155.6) vs Michael Chandler (155.6)
Middleweight Bout: Bo Nickal (185.4) vs Paul Craig (186)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Viviane Araujo (125.6) vs Karine Silva (125.8)
Catchweight Bout (165-lbs): Mauricio Ruffy (164.4) vs James Llontop ()
PRELIMS
Bantamweight Bout: Jonathan Martinez (135.8) vs Marcus McGhee (135.6)
Middleweight Bout: Chris Weidman (186) vs Eryk Anders (185.6)
Lightweight Bout: Jim Miller (155.6) vs Damon Jackson (155.2)
Lightweight Bout: David Onama (155.6) vs Roberto Romero (155)
EARLY PRELIMS
Heavyweight Bout: Marcin Tybura () vs Jhonata Diniz (253.2)
Welterweight Bout: Mickey Gall (170.8) vs Ramiz Brahimaj (170.2)
Welterweight Bout: Bassil Hafez () vs Oban Elliott ()
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Veronica Hardy (125.8) vs Eduarda Moura (125.2)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on November 16, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
