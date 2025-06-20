 Skip to main content
Jamahal Hill & Khalil Rountree Jr
Weigh-In Results | UFC Baku

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing June 21 At UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr. Prelims Kick Off At A Special Time: 12pm ET / 9am PT
By UFC Staff Report • Jun. 20, 2025

UFC is set to make its debut event in Baku, Azerbaijan on Saturday, June 21 at the Baku Crystal Hall.  An epic main event sees former UFC light heavyweight champion and No. 4-ranked contender Jamahal Hill take on No. 7-ranked Khalil Rountree Jr.

UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr. airs at a special time! Prelims kick off at 12pm ET / 9am PT on June 21 and can be see on ESPN & ESPN+. Main card action gets underway at 3pm ET / 12pm PT and airs on ABC & ESPN+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr. Official Weigh-In Results:

Ceremonial Weigh-Ins | UFC Baku
Ceremonial Weigh-Ins | UFC Baku
MAIN CARD

Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Jamahal Hill (206) vs Khalil Rountree Jr. (206) 

Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Rafael Fiziev (155.5) vs Ignacio Bahamondes (155.5)

Journey To Baku: Hill vs Rountree Jr | Full Fight Card Preview

Heavyweight Bout: Curtis Blaydes (258) vs Rizvan Kuniev (264.5)

Catchweight Bout: Tofiq Musayev (163) vs Myktybek Orolbai (165) 

Lightweight Bout: Nazim Sadykhov (155) vs Nikolas Motta (155.5) 

Featherweight Bout: Muhammad Naimov (146) vs Bogdan Grad (146)

Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Baku
Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Baku
PRELIMS

Welterweight Bout: SeokHyeon Ko (169.5) vs Oban Elliott (170.5) 

Middleweight Bout: Ismael Naurdiev (186) vs JunYong Park (186)  

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Daria Zhelezniakova (136) vs Melissa Mullins (136)

MORE UFC BAKU: Rountree Interview | Hill's Dominance | Bahamondes Interview | Grad Eager | Co-Main Spotlight

Women’s Bantamweight: Irina Alekseeva (135.5) vs Klaudia Sygula (135)

Flyweight Bout: Tagir Ulanbekov (126) vs Azat Maksum (126)

Heavyweight Bout: Hamdy Abdelwahab (264.5) vs Mohammed Usman (244.5)

UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr. took place live from Baku Crystal Hall in Baku, Azerbaijan on June 21, 2025. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!

