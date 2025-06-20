Weigh-In Results | UFC Baku

UFC is set to make its debut event in Baku, Azerbaijan on Saturday, June 21 at the Baku Crystal Hall. An epic main event sees former UFC light heavyweight champion and No. 4-ranked contender Jamahal Hill take on No. 7-ranked Khalil Rountree Jr.
UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr. airs at a special time! Prelims kick off at 12pm ET / 9am PT on June 21 and can be see on ESPN & ESPN+. Main card action gets underway at 3pm ET / 12pm PT and airs on ABC & ESPN+.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr. Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Jamahal Hill (206) vs Khalil Rountree Jr. (206)
Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Rafael Fiziev (155.5) vs Ignacio Bahamondes (155.5)
Heavyweight Bout: Curtis Blaydes (258) vs Rizvan Kuniev (264.5)
Catchweight Bout: Tofiq Musayev (163) vs Myktybek Orolbai (165)
Lightweight Bout: Nazim Sadykhov (155) vs Nikolas Motta (155.5)
Featherweight Bout: Muhammad Naimov (146) vs Bogdan Grad (146)
PRELIMS
Welterweight Bout: SeokHyeon Ko (169.5) vs Oban Elliott (170.5)
Middleweight Bout: Ismael Naurdiev (186) vs JunYong Park (186)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Daria Zhelezniakova (136) vs Melissa Mullins (136)
Women’s Bantamweight: Irina Alekseeva (135.5) vs Klaudia Sygula (135)
Flyweight Bout: Tagir Ulanbekov (126) vs Azat Maksum (126)
Heavyweight Bout: Hamdy Abdelwahab (264.5) vs Mohammed Usman (244.5)
UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr. took place live from Baku Crystal Hall in Baku, Azerbaijan on June 21, 2025. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!