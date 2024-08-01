 Skip to main content
Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Abu Dhabi

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing At UFC Fight Night: Sandhangen vs Nurmagomedov August 3 At Etihad Arena
By UFC Staff Report • Aug. 1, 2024

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, returns to Abu Dhabi for an action-packed fight as No. 2 ranked bantamweight Cory Sandhagen faces No. 10 ranked Umar Nurmagomedov on Saturday, August 3, held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov airs at 3 pm ET/12pm PT on ABC/ESPN+, with prelims at Noon ET/9am PT on ESPN2/ESPN+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Abu Dhabi Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Cory Sandhagen (136) vs Umar Nurmagomedov (135)  

Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Shara Magomedov () vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (185) 

Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Vera () vs Deiveson Figueiredo (135.5)   

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Welterweight Bout: Tony Ferguson (170) vs Michael Chiesa ()  

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Mackenzie Dern (115) vs Loopy Godinez (115.5)

Lightweight Bout: Joel Álvarez (155.5) vs Elves Brener (155)   

PRELIMS

Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Azamat Murzakanov (205)

Lightweight Bout: Mohammad Yahya (155) vs Kaue Fernandes (155.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Shamil Gaziev (262) vs Don'Tale Mayes (265)    

Lightweight Bout: Guram Kutateladze (155) vs Jordan Vucenic (155)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Viktoriia Dudakova (115.5) vs Sam Hughes () 

Lightweight Bout: Jai Herbert () vs Rolando Bedoya (155)

Middleweight Bout: Sedriques Dumas (186) vs Denis Tiuliulin (185) 

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on August 3, 2024. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ABC, ESPN & ESPN+ at 3pm ET/12pm PT.

