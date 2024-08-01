Weigh-In Results | UFC Abu Dhabi

Interviews
UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, returns to Abu Dhabi for an action-packed fight as No. 2 ranked bantamweight Cory Sandhagen faces No. 10 ranked Umar Nurmagomedov on Saturday, August 3, held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Cory Sandhagen (136) vs Umar Nurmagomedov (135)
Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Shara Magomedov () vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (185)
Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Vera () vs Deiveson Figueiredo (135.5)
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
Welterweight Bout: Tony Ferguson (170) vs Michael Chiesa ()
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Mackenzie Dern (115) vs Loopy Godinez (115.5)
Lightweight Bout: Joel Álvarez (155.5) vs Elves Brener (155)
PRELIMS
Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Azamat Murzakanov (205)
Lightweight Bout: Mohammad Yahya (155) vs Kaue Fernandes (155.5)
Heavyweight Bout: Shamil Gaziev (262) vs Don'Tale Mayes (265)
Lightweight Bout: Guram Kutateladze (155) vs Jordan Vucenic (155)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Viktoriia Dudakova (115.5) vs Sam Hughes ()
Lightweight Bout: Jai Herbert () vs Rolando Bedoya (155)
Middleweight Bout: Sedriques Dumas (186) vs Denis Tiuliulin (185)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on August 3, 2024. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ABC, ESPN & ESPN+ at 3pm ET/12pm PT.
Cory Sandhagen | My First Main Event
