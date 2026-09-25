Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr vs Barcelos
The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing Sept. 26, 2026 At Meta APEX In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report
• Sep. 25, 2026
UFC returns to Meta APEX on September 26 with a card featuring exciting matchups across several divisions and headlined by No. 12 ranked UFC bantamweight contender Raul Rosas Jr.as he faces proven veteran and No. 13 ranked Raoni Barcelos. Also on the card, The Ultimate Fighter season 34 concludes with two can’t-miss finale fights as Mehemmedeli Osmanli collides with Ilimbek Akylbek at bantamweight and Melissa Amaya faces Tina Black at women’s strawweight.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROSAS Jr. vs BARCELOS takes place Saturday, September 26 in Las Vegas. The prelims will air at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr vs Barcelos Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs Raoni Barcelos ()
Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Rodolfo Vieira () vs Robert Bryczek ()