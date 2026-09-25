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Raul Rosas Jr. poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at CDMX Arena on March 28, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr vs Barcelos

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing Sept. 26, 2026 At Meta APEX In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Sep. 25, 2026

UFC returns to Meta APEX on September 26 with a card featuring exciting matchups across several divisions and headlined by No. 12 ranked UFC bantamweight contender Raul Rosas Jr. as he faces proven veteran and No. 13 ranked Raoni Barcelos. Also on the card, The Ultimate Fighter season 34 concludes with two can’t-miss finale fights as Mehemmedeli Osmanli collides with Ilimbek Akylbek at bantamweight and Melissa Amaya faces Tina Black at women’s strawweight.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROSAS Jr. vs BARCELOS takes place Saturday, September 26 in Las Vegas. The prelims will air at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, followed by the main card airing at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr vs Barcelos Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs Raoni Barcelos () 

Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Rodolfo Vieira () vs Robert Bryczek ()

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

TUF Bantamweight Finals Bout: Mehemmedeli Osmanli () vs Ilimbek Akylbek ()

TUF Strawweight Finals Bout: Melissa Amaya () vs Tina Black ()

Bantamweight Bout: Brady Hiestand () vs Rinya Nakamura ()

PRELIMS

Light Heavyweight Bout: Rodolfo Bellato () vs Christian Edwards (205) 

Lightweight Bout: Elves Brener () vs Josiah Harrell () 

Bantamweight Bout: Montel Jackson () vs Ricky Simon ()

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Norma Dumont () vs Ailin Perez ()

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Bantamweight Bout: John Castaneda () vs Alatengheili () 

Middleweight Bout: Mickey Gall () vs Sedriques Dumas ()   

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Vanessa Demopoulos () vs Yazmin Jauregui () 

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Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 26, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.

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