Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Baku

In the co-main event, knockout artist Shara Magomedov faces Michel Pereira in a high-energy middleweight clash. Both athletes are known for their unorthodox striking styles, promising to make this one of the most entertaining bouts of the night.

UFC Baku begins at a special time: prelims kick off at 9am ET / 6am PT Saturday. Main card bouts get underway at 12pm ET / 9am ET. All the action can be seen on Paramount+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres Official Weigh-In Results: