Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Baku

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing At UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres On June 27, 2026
By UFC Staff Report
• Jun. 26, 2026
UFC returns to Baku with a thrilling lightweight bout as ranked lightweights Rafael Fizievand Manuel Torres collide on Saturday, 27 June, at the National Gymnastics Arena.
In the co-main event, knockout artist Shara Magomedov faces Michel Pereira in a high-energy middleweight clash. Both athletes are known for their unorthodox striking styles, promising to make this one of the most entertaining bouts of the night.
UFC Baku begins at a special time: prelims kick off at 9am ET / 6am PT Saturday. Main card bouts get underway at 12pm ET / 9am ET. All the action can be seen on Paramount+.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Rafael Fiziev (156) vs Manuel Torres (156)
Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Shara Magomedov (186) vs Michel Pereira (185.5)
Lightweight Bout: Nazim Sadykhov (156) vs Matheus Camilo (156)
Welterweight Bout: Daniil Donchenko (170.5) vs Theodor Berggren (171)
Bantamweight Bout: Bekzat Almakhan (136) vs Jean Matsumoto (135.5)
Welterweight Bout: Tahir Abdullayev (170.5) vs Jefferson Nascimento (171)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres, live from National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on June 27, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims begin at 9am ET/6am PT, followed by the main card at 12pm ET/9am PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.