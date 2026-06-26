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Rafael Fiziev of Kazakstan poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-ins at Baku Crystal Hall on June 20, 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)
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Official Weigh-In Results | UFC Baku

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing At UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres On June 27, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • Jun. 26, 2026

UFC returns to Baku with a thrilling lightweight bout as ranked lightweights Rafael Fiziev and Manuel Torres collide on Saturday, 27 June, at the National Gymnastics Arena.

In the co-main event, knockout artist Shara Magomedov faces Michel Pereira in a high-energy middleweight clash. Both athletes are known for their unorthodox striking styles, promising to make this one of the most entertaining bouts of the night. 

UFC Baku begins at a special time: prelims kick off at 9am ET / 6am PT Saturday. Main card bouts get underway at 12pm ET / 9am ET. All the action can be seen on Paramount+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Rafael Fiziev (156) vs Manuel Torres (156)

Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Shara Magomedov (186) vs Michel Pereira (185.5)

Lightweight Bout: Nazim Sadykhov (156) vs Matheus Camilo (156) 

Preview The Entire UFC Baku Fight Card Here

Flyweight Bout: Asu Almabayev (126) vs Charles Johnson (125.5)

Middleweight Bout: Ikram Aliskerov (186) vs Brunno Ferreira (185)

Middleweight Bout: Abus Magomedov (185.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (186)

PRELIMS

Welterweight Bout: Farman Hasanov (170.5) vs Eric Nolan (170.5)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev (206) vs Julius Walker (206)

Middleweight Bout: Nursulton Ruziboev (186) vs Andrey Pulyaev (186)

Featherweight Bout: Kaan Ofli (146) vs Javier Reyes (145.5) 

MORE UFC BAKU: Donchenko Seeks Destruction | Sadykhov Returns | Rising Talents | Fiziev Interview | Torres Interview | Oleksiejczuk Interview | Berggren Interview | Magomedov Interview

Welterweight Bout: Daniil Donchenko (170.5) vs Theodor Berggren (171)

Bantamweight Bout: Bekzat Almakhan (136) vs Jean Matsumoto (135.5)

Welterweight Bout: Tahir Abdullayev (170.5) vs Jefferson Nascimento (171)

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Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres, live from National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on June 27, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims begin at 9am ET/6am PT, followed by the main card at 12pm ET/9am PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.

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