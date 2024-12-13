Weigh-In Results | UFC Tampa

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: COVINGTON vs BUCKLEY will take place Saturday, December 14 at Amalie Arena. The prelims will be simulcast on ESPNNEWS and ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The main card will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN2 and ESPN+ starting at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT. The full card will also air on ESPN Desportes.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bout scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley Official Weigh-In Results: