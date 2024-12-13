Weigh-In Results | UFC Tampa

This Saturday, the UFC closes out its 2024 campaign with a return to Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, for a card headlined by a captivating welterweight clash between multiple-time title challenger Colby Covington and one of the hottest fighters in the division, Joaquin Buckley. In the co-main event, elite feathweights collide when Hall of Famer Cub Swanson meets Billy Quarantillo.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: COVINGTON vs BUCKLEY will take place Saturday, December 14 at Amalie Arena. The prelims will be simulcast on ESPNNEWS and ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The main card will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN2 and ESPN+ starting at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT. The full card will also air on ESPN Desportes.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bout scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Colby Covington (171) vs Joaquin Buckley (171)
Co-Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Cub Swanson (146) vs Billy Quarantillo (146)
Flyweight Bout: Manel Kape (125) vs Bruno Silva (126)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Vitor Petrino (204.5) vs Dustin Jacoby (205.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Adrian Yanez (136) vs Daniel Marcos (136)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Navajo Stirling (206) vs Tuco Tokkos (206)
PRELIMS
Lightweight Bout: Michael Johnson (156) vs Ottman Azaitar (156)
Lightweight Bout: Joel Alvarez (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)
Featherweight Bout: Sean Woodson (145.5) vs Fernando Padilla (145.5)
Featherweight Bout: Miles Johns (146) vs Felipe Lima (146)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick (126) vs Jamey Horth (126)
Bantamweight Bout: Davey Grant (136) vs Ramon Taveras (136)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Josefine Knutsson (116) vs Piera Rodriguez (116)
