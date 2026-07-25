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A general view of the scale used to weigh Zuffa Boxing athletes
Zuffa Boxing

Official Weigh-In Results | Zuffa Boxing 09

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing Sunday July 26 At The Infosys Theater In New York City
By Zuffa Boxing Staff Report • Jul. 25, 2026

Zuffa Boxing returns to New York City on Sunday, July 26, with ZB09 live from the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden. 

Headlining the card is a super middleweight showdown between Edgar Berlanga and Steven Butler, backed by a stacked 12-round welterweight clash pitting hometown favorite Richardson Hitchins against Ricardo Salas, plus a middleweight bout between rising contender Jalil Hackett and veteran Sergiy Derevyanchenko. 

Limited Tickets Remain Here

Fans can catch every punch live on Paramount+, with prelims starting at 5PM ET / 2PM PT and the main card following at 8PM ET / 5PM PT. Don't miss a night of championship-caliber boxing as Zuffa Boxing brings its ninth event to the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden.

MORE ZB 09: Ricardo Salas Is Eyeing A New York Upset | Richardson Hitchins Wants To Make Up For Lost Time | Edgar Berlanga: Get Ready For The Comeback | Steven Butler Is Ready To Break Cover

Zuffa Boxing 09 Official Weights:

graphic showing the full lineup for Zuffa Boxing 09 in NYC

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Super Middleweight - 10 Rounds: Edgar Berlanga (168.6) vs Steven Butler (168.4)

Co-Main Event - Welterweight - 10 Rounds: Richardson Hitchins (146.8) vs Ricardo Salas (146)

Middleweight - 10 Rounds: Jalil Hackett (157.6) vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko (159.8) 

FIGHT WEEK INTERVIEWS: Troy Nash | Ricardo Salas | Steven Butler | Edgar Berlanga | Otto Wallin | Richardson Hitchins | Jalil Hackett

PRELIMS

Heavyweight - 10 Rounds: Otto Wallin (247) vs Vladyslav Sirenko (245.8)

Welterweight - 8 Rounds: Emiliano Moreno (146.6) vs Arnold Gonzalez (146.2)

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Heavyweight - 8 Rounds: Kashaun Davis (306.2) vs Mihai Nistor (233)

Featherweight - 8 Rounds: Troy Nash (126.6) vs Ethan Perez (126)

Super Featherweight - 8 Rounds: Dominique Francis (130) vs Andres Sosa (129)

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Tags
fight card
Madison Square Garden
new york city
Zuffa Boxing 09
Steven Butler
Edgar Berlanga