Official Weigh-In Results | Zuffa Boxing 09

Headlining the card is a super middleweight showdown between Edgar Berlanga and Steven Butler, backed by a stacked 12-round welterweight clash pitting hometown favorite Richardson Hitchins against Ricardo Salas, plus a middleweight bout between rising contender Jalil Hackett and veteran Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Limited Tickets Remain Here

Fans can catch every punch live on Paramount+, with prelims starting at 5PM ET / 2PM PT and the main card following at 8PM ET / 5PM PT. Don't miss a night of championship-caliber boxing as Zuffa Boxing brings its ninth event to the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden.

MORE ZB 09: Ricardo Salas Is Eyeing A New York Upset | Richardson Hitchins Wants To Make Up For Lost Time | Edgar Berlanga: Get Ready For The Comeback | Steven Butler Is Ready To Break Cover

Zuffa Boxing 09 Official Weights: