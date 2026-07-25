Official Weigh-In Results | Zuffa Boxing 09

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing Sunday July 26 At The Infosys Theater In New York City
By Zuffa Boxing Staff Report
• Jul. 25, 2026
Zuffa Boxing returns to New York City on Sunday, July 26, with ZB09 live from the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden.
Headlining the card is a super middleweight showdown between Edgar Berlanga and Steven Butler, backed by a stacked 12-round welterweight clash pitting hometown favorite Richardson Hitchins against Ricardo Salas, plus a middleweight bout between rising contender Jalil Hackett and veteran Sergiy Derevyanchenko.
Fans can catch every punch live on Paramount+, with prelims starting at 5PM ET / 2PM PT and the main card following at 8PM ET / 5PM PT. Don't miss a night of championship-caliber boxing as Zuffa Boxing brings its ninth event to the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden.