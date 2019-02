Official UFC Prague Weigh-In Results

UFC Prague Prelims

11am/8am ETPT Live On ESPN 2

Dwight Grant (171) vs Carlo Pedersoli (171)

Daniel Teymur (146) vs Chris Fishgold (145)

Veronica Macedo (126) vs Gillian Robertson (125)

Damir Hadzovic (155) vs Polo Reyes (155)

Michel Prazeres (170) vs Ismail Naurdiev (170)

Rustam Khabilov (156) vs Diego Ferreira (157)**

Damir Ismagulov (155) vs Joel Alvarez (156)

*Abreu missed weight and will forfeit 20% of his purse.

**Ferreira missed weight and will forfeit 20% of his purse.