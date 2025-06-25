The official UFC Magazine is back in a big way for UFC 317, and is now available at UFC Store. This issue is packed with in-camp exclusives featuring Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira, rare access to the UFC Performance Institute, and Dana White’s handpicked fighters to watch.
From UFC International Fight Week to the Octagon, it’s your front-row seat to UFC’s biggest “Holy s**t” moments. Dive behind the scenes of UFC 317 with never-before-seen interviews, shocking upsets, celeb fans, and a hair-raising op-ed Joe Rogan wrote in 2009 that predicted the future of the sport!
More than just a souvenir, UFC 317’s official magazine takes readers deep inside the fight world with features on title matchups like Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveria and Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Kara-France. You’ll find fighter stories never told before, breakthrough training secrets, and innovations transforming the game.
With exclusive content and jaw-dropping coverage, UFC Magazine’s return is your ultimate pass into the heart of fight culture – get yours today at UFC Store!
