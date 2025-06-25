The Official UFC Magazine is Back!

More than just a souvenir, UFC 317’s official magazine takes readers deep inside the fight world with features on title matchups like Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveria and Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Kara-France. You’ll find fighter stories never told before, breakthrough training secrets, and innovations transforming the game.

With exclusive content and jaw-dropping coverage, UFC Magazine’s return is your ultimate pass into the heart of fight culture – get yours today at UFC Store!