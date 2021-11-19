Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate

Fight Coverage
UFC returns to UFC APEX with a showcase matchup in the women’s bantamweight division as No. 7 ranked contender Ketlen Vieira takes on No. 8 Miesha Tate. In the co-main event, welterweight grappling specialists lock horns as No. 6 ranked contender Michael Chiesa looks to derail No. 13 Sean Brady.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VIEIRA vs TATE will take place Saturday, November 20 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT and the main card at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT.
*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are all scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate Scorecards
Luana Pinheiro vs Sam Hughes
Luana Pinheiro | Sam Hughes
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs Sean Soriano
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke | Sean Soriano
Cody Durden vs Aoriqileng
Cody Durden | Aoriqileng
Loma Lookboonmee vs Loopy Godinez
Loma Lookboonmee | Loopy Godinez
Rafa Garcia vs Natan Levy
Rafa Garcia | Natan Levy
Pat Sabatini vs Tucker Lutz
Pat Sabatini | Tucker Lutz
Davey Grant vs Adrian Yanez
Davey Grant | Adrian Yanez
Rani Yahya vs Kyung Ho Kang
Rani Yahya | Kyung Ho Kang
Joanne Wood vs Taila Santos
Joanne Wood | Taila Santos
Co-Main Event: Michael Chiesa vs Sean Brady
Michael Chiesa | Sean Brady
Main Event: Ketlen Vieira vs Miesha Tate
