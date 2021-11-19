 Skip to main content
Results

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate
Nov. 19, 2021

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a showcase matchup in the women’s bantamweight division as No. 7 ranked contender Ketlen Vieira takes on No. 8 Miesha Tate. In the co-main event, welterweight grappling specialists lock horns as No. 6 ranked contender Michael Chiesa looks to derail No. 13 Sean Brady.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VIEIRA vs TATE will take place Saturday, November 20 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT and the main card at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT.

*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are all scheduled for three rounds.

 

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate Scorecards

Luana Pinheiro vs Sam Hughes

Athlete Profiles: Luana Pinheiro | Sam Hughes

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs Sean Soriano

Athlete Profiles: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke | Sean Soriano

Cody Durden vs Aoriqileng

Athlete Profiles: Cody Durden | Aoriqileng

Loma Lookboonmee vs Loopy Godinez

Athlete Profiles: Loma Lookboonmee | Loopy Godinez

Rafa Garcia vs Natan Levy

Athlete Profiles: Rafa Garcia | Natan Levy

Pat Sabatini vs Tucker Lutz

Athlete Profiles: Pat Sabatini | Tucker Lutz

Davey Grant vs Adrian Yanez

Athlete Profiles: Davey Grant | Adrian Yanez

Rani Yahya vs Kyung Ho Kang

Athlete Profiles: Rani Yahya | Kyung Ho Kang

Joanne Wood vs Taila Santos

Athlete Profiles: Joanne Wood | Taila Santos

Co-Main Event: Michael Chiesa vs Sean Brady

Athlete Profiles: Michael Chiesa | Sean Brady

Main Event: Ketlen Vieira vs Miesha Tate

Athlete Profiles: Ketlen Vieira | Miesha Tate

