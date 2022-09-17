 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song, Live From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
Sep. 17, 2022

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an action-packed bantamweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 4 ranked Cory Sandhagen battle No. 10 Yadong Song.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANDHAGEN vs. SONG will take place Saturday, September 17 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. 

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for five rounds. Results, Highlights & More

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song Scorecards

Nikolas Motta vs Cameron Vancamp 

Nikolas Motta defeats Cameron VanCamp via TKO (strikes) at 3:49 of the first round

Tony Gravely vs Javid Basharat

Javid Basharat defeats Tony Gravely via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mariya Agapova vs Gillian Robertson

Gillian Robertson defeats Mariya Agapova via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:19 of the second round

Trey Ogden vs Daniel Zellhuber

Trey Ogden defeats Daniel Zellhuber via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Denise Gomes vs Loma Lookboonme

Loma Lookboonme defeats Denise Gomes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Trevin Giles vs Louis Cosce 

Trevin Giles defeats Louis Cosce via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Damon Jackson vs Pat Sabatini

Damon Jackson defeats Pat Sabatini via TKO (strikes) at 1:09 of round one

Anthony Hernandez vs Marc-Andre Barriault 

Anthony Hernandez defeats Marc-Andre Barriault via submission (arm triangle) at 1:53 of the third round

Tanner Boser vs Rodrigo Nascimento 

Rodrigo Nascimento defeats Tanner Boser via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

Joe Pyfer vs Alen Amedovski 

Joe Pyfer defeats Alen Amedovski via TKO (strikes) at 3:55 of round one

Andre Fili vs Bill Algeo 

Andre Fili defeats Bill Algeo via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Co-Main Event: Chidi Njokuani vs Gregory Rodrigues 

Gregory Rodrigues defeats Chidi Njokuani via TKO (strikes) at 1:27 of the second round

Main Event: Cory Sandhagen vs Yadong Song

Cory Sandhagen defeats Song Yadong via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of the fourth round

