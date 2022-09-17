Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an action-packed bantamweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 4 ranked Cory Sandhagen battle No. 10 Yadong Song.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANDHAGEN vs. SONG will take place Saturday, September 17 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for five rounds.