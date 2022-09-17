Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song

Announcements
See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song, Live From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
UFC returns to UFC APEX with an action-packed bantamweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 4 ranked Cory Sandhagen battle No. 10 Yadong Song.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANDHAGEN vs. SONG will take place Saturday, September 17 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for five rounds. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song Scorecards
Nikolas Motta vs Cameron Vancamp
Nikolas Motta defeats Cameron VanCamp via TKO (strikes) at 3:49 of the first round | Results, Highlights & More
Tony Gravely vs Javid Basharat
Javid Basharat defeats Tony Gravely via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Mariya Agapova vs Gillian Robertson
Gillian Robertson defeats Mariya Agapova via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:19 of the second round | Results, Highlights & More
Trey Ogden vs Daniel Zellhuber
Trey Ogden defeats Daniel Zellhuber via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Denise Gomes vs Loma Lookboonme
Loma Lookboonme defeats Denise Gomes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Trevin Giles vs Louis Cosce
Trevin Giles defeats Louis Cosce via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Damon Jackson vs Pat Sabatini
Damon Jackson defeats Pat Sabatini via TKO (strikes) at 1:09 of round one | Results, Highlights & More
Anthony Hernandez vs Marc-Andre Barriault
Anthony Hernandez defeats Marc-Andre Barriault via submission (arm triangle) at 1:53 of the third round | Results, Highlights & More
Tanner Boser vs Rodrigo Nascimento
Rodrigo Nascimento defeats Tanner Boser via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) | Results, Highlights & More
Joe Pyfer vs Alen Amedovski
Joe Pyfer defeats Alen Amedovski via TKO (strikes) at 3:55 of round one | Results, Highlights & More
Andre Fili vs Bill Algeo
Andre Fili defeats Bill Algeo via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Chidi Njokuani vs Gregory Rodrigues
Gregory Rodrigues defeats Chidi Njokuani via TKO (strikes) at 1:27 of the second round | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Cory Sandhagen vs Yadong Song
Cory Sandhagen defeats Song Yadong via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of the fourth round | Results, Highlights & More
