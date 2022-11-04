Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos

Special Feature
UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with an intriguing strawweight bout that will see No. 3 ranked contender Marina Rodriguez battle No. 7 Amanda Lemos. The co-main event will feature Top 15 welterweights, as No. 13 ranked contender Neil Magny locks horns with No. 14 Daniel Rodriguez.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RODRIGUEZ vs. LEMOS will take place Saturday, November 5 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT and the prelims at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos Scorecards
Tamires Vidal vs Ramona Pascual
Official Result: Tamires Vidal defeats Ramona Pascual by TKO (knee and punches) at 3:06 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Carlos Candelario vs Jake Hadley
Official Result: Jake Hadley defeats Carlos Candelario by submission (triangle choke and elbows) at 2:39 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Liudvik Sholinian vs Johnny Muñoz
Official Result: Johnny Muñoz defeats Liudvik Sholinian by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Polyana Viana vs Jinh Yu Frey
Official Result: Polyana Viana defeats Jinh Yu Frey by TKO (punches) at 0:47 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Mario Bautista vs Benito Lopez
Official Result: Mario Bautista defeats Benito Lopez by submission (armbar) at 4:54 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Miranda Maverick vs Shanna Young
Official Result: Miranda Maverick defeats Shanna Young by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26) | Results, Highlights & More
Grant Dawson vs Mark O. Madsen
Official Result: Grant Dawson defeats Mark O. Madsen by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:05 of Round 3 | Results, Highlights & More
Tagir Ulanbekov vs Nate Maness
Athlete Profiles: Tagir Ulanbekov | Nate Maness
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Darrick Minner vs Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
Athlete Profiles: Darrick Minner | Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Neil Magny vs Daniel Rodriguez
Athlete Profiles: Neil Magny | Daniel Rodriguez
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Lemos
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
