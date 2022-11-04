 Skip to main content
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos, Live From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov. 5, 2022

UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with an intriguing strawweight bout that will see No. 3 ranked contender Marina Rodriguez battle No. 7 Amanda Lemos. The co-main event will feature Top 15 welterweights, as No. 13 ranked contender Neil Magny locks horns with No. 14 Daniel Rodriguez.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RODRIGUEZ vs. LEMOS will take place Saturday, November 5 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT and the prelims at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. 

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos Scorecards

Tamires Vidal vs Ramona Pascual 

      Tamires Vidal defeats Ramona Pascual by TKO (knee and punches) at 3:06 of Round 1

      Carlos Candelario vs Jake Hadley 

      Jake Hadley def. Carlos Candelario by submission (triangle choke and elbows) at 2:39 of Round 2

      Liudvik Sholinian vs Johnny Muñoz 

      Johnny Munoz defeats Liudvik Sholinian by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

      Polyana Viana vs Jinh Yu Frey 

      Polyana Viana defeats Jinh Yu Frey by TKO (punches) at 0:47 of Round 1

      Mario Bautista vs Benito Lopez 

      Mario Bautista defeats Benito Lopez by submission (armbar) at 4:54 of Round 1

      Miranda Maverick vs Shanna Young 

      Miranda Maverick defeats Shanna Young by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

      Grant Dawson vs Mark O. Madsen 

      Grant Dawson defeats Mark O. Madsen by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:05 of Round 3

      Tagir Ulanbekov vs Nate Maness

      Athlete Profiles: Tagir Ulanbekov | Nate Maness

      Watch on ESPN+ 

       

      Darrick Minner vs Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

      Athlete Profiles: Darrick Minner | Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

      Watch on ESPN+ 

       

      Co-Main Event: Neil Magny vs Daniel Rodriguez 

      Athlete Profiles: Neil Magny | Daniel Rodriguez  

      Watch on ESPN+ 

       

      Main Event: Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Lemos 

      Athlete Profiles: Marina Rodriguez | Amanda Lemos   

      Watch on ESPN+ 

      Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

