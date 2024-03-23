Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas

Announcements
Scorecards
See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC returns to the APEX with an action-packed bout featuring No. 10 ranked flyweight contender Amanda Ribas against fan-favorite Rose Namajunas in the five-round main event. In addition, Kurt Holobaugh and Trey Ogden square off in a pivotal lightweight showdown.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RIBAS vs. NAMAJUNAS takes place Saturday, March 23 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN. The prelims will air exclusively on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, followed by the main card airing on ESPN and ESPN+ 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m.
*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds.
Mohammed Usman vs Mick Parkin
Igor Severino vs Andre lima
Montserrat Rendon vs Daria Zheleznyakova
Jarno Errens vs Steven Nguyen
Miles Johns vs Cody Gibson
Ricardo Ramos vs Julian Erosa
Kurt Holobaugh vs Trey Ogden
Fernando Padilla vs Luis Pajuelo
Billy Quarantillo vs Youssef Zalal
Payton Talbott vs Cameron Saaiman
Edmen Shahbazyan vs AJ Dobson
Co-Main Event: Karl Williams vs Justin Tafa
Main Event: Amanda Ribas vs Rose Namajunas
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
