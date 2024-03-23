 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
Mar. 23, 2024

UFC returns to the APEX with an action-packed bout featuring No. 10 ranked flyweight contender Amanda Ribas against fan-favorite Rose Namajunas in the five-round main event. In addition, Kurt Holobaugh and Trey Ogden square off in a pivotal lightweight showdown. 

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RIBAS vs. NAMAJUNAS takes place Saturday, March 23 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN. The prelims will air exclusively on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, followed by the main card airing on ESPN and ESPN+ 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. 

*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds. | Prelim Results | Main Card Results

UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas Scorecards

Mohammed Usman vs Mick Parkin

    Athlete Profiles: Mohammed Usman | Mick Parkin

    Igor Severino vs Andre lima

      Athlete Profiles: Igor Severino | Andre Lima

      Montserrat Rendon vs Daria Zheleznyakova

        Athlete Profiles: Montserrat Rendon | Daria Zheleznyakova

        Jarno Errens vs Steven Nguyen
         

          Athlete Profiles: Jarno Errens | Steven Nguyen

          Miles Johns vs Cody Gibson

            Athlete Profiles: Miles Johns | Cody Gibson

            Ricardo Ramos vs Julian Erosa

              Athlete Profiles: Ricardo Ramos | Julian Erosa

              Kurt Holobaugh vs Trey Ogden

                Athlete Profiles: Kurt Holobaugh | Trey Ogden

                Fernando Padilla vs Luis Pajuelo

                    Athlete Profiles: Fernando Padilla | Luis Pajuelo

                    Billy Quarantillo vs Youssef Zalal

                        Athlete Profiles: Billy Quarantillo | Youssef Zalal

                        Payton Talbott vs Cameron Saaiman

                            Athlete Profiles: Payton Talbott | Cameron Saaiman

                            Edmen Shahbazyan vs AJ Dobson

                                  Athlete Profiles: Edmen Shahbazyan | AJ Dobson

                                  Co-Main Event: Karl Williams vs Justin Tafa

                                        Athlete Profiles: Karl Williams | Justin Tafa

                                        Main Event: Amanda Ribas vs Rose Namajunas

                                              Athlete Profiles: Amanda Ribas | Rose Namajunas

                                              Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

