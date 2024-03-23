Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas

UFC returns to the APEX with an action-packed bout featuring No. 10 ranked flyweight contender Amanda Ribas against fan-favorite Rose Namajunas in the five-round main event. In addition, Kurt Holobaugh and Trey Ogden square off in a pivotal lightweight showdown.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RIBAS vs. NAMAJUNAS takes place Saturday, March 23 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN. The prelims will air exclusively on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, followed by the main card airing on ESPN and ESPN+ 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m.

