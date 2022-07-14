Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez

Highlights
UFC will return to ABC for a third time with a thrilling battle between top featherweight contenders that has championship implications on the line when No. 2 ranked Brian Ortega takes on No. 3 Yair Rodriguez.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ORTEGA vs. RODRIGUEZ will take place Saturday, July 16 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, N.Y. The main card will air live on ABC at 2pm ET / 11am PT and will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The prelims will kick off on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 11am ET / 8am PT.
The main event is scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds | Results, Highlights & More
UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez Scorecards
Jessica Penne vs Emily Ducote
Official Result - Emily Ducote defeats Jessica Penne by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Dwight Grant vs Dustin Stoltzfus
Official Result - Dustin Stoltzfus defeats Dwight Grant by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Dustin Jacoby vs Da-un Jung
Official Result - Dustin Jacoby defeats Da-Un Jung by KO (right hand) at 3:13 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Bill Algeo vs Herbert Burns
Official Result - Bill Algeo defeats Herbert Burns by TKO (retirement) at 1:50 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Ricky Simon vs Jack Shore
Official Result - Ricky Simon defeats Jack Shore by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:28 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Punahele Soriano vs Dalcha Lungiambula
Official Result - Punahele Soriano defeats Dalcha Lungiambula by KO (right hand) at 0:28 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Lauren Murphy vs Miesha Tate
Official Result - Lauren Murphy defeats Miesha Tate by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Shane Burgos vs Charles Jourdain
Official Result - Shane Burgos defeats Charles Jourdain by majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Matt Schnell vs Sumudaerji
Official Result - Matt Schnell defeats Sumudaerji by submission (triangle choke) at 4:24 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Li Jingliang vs Muslim Salikhov
Official Result - Li Jingliang defeats Muslim Salikhov by TKO (strikes) at 4:38 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Amanda Lemos
Official Result - Amanda Lemos defeats Michelle Waterson by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:48 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez
Official Result - Yair Rodriguez defeats Brian Ortega by TKO (injury) at 4:11 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Don't Miss Any Of UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez, Live From The UBS Arena on Long Island, New York. Prelims Begin at 11am ET/8am PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off On ABC At 2pm ET/11am PT
