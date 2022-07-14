 Skip to main content
An Octagon Girl announces a round in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez, Live From UBS Arena In Belmont Park, New York
Jul. 16, 2022

UFC will return to ABC for a third time with a thrilling battle between top featherweight contenders that has championship implications on the line when No. 2 ranked Brian Ortega takes on No. 3 Yair Rodriguez.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ORTEGA vs. RODRIGUEZ will take place Saturday, July 16 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, N.Y. The main card will air live on ABC at 2pm ET / 11am PT and will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The prelims will kick off on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 11am ET / 8am PT.

The main event is scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds | Results, Highlights & More 

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez Scorecards

Jessica Penne vs Emily Ducote 

Emily Ducote defeats Jessica Penne by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Dwight Grant vs Dustin Stoltzfus 

Dustin Stoltzfus defeats Dwight Grant by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Dustin Jacoby vs Da-un Jung 

Dustin Jacoby defeats Da-Un Jung by KO (right hand) at 3:13 of Round 1

Bill Algeo vs Herbert Burns 

Bill Algeo defeats Herbert Burns by TKO (retirement) at 1:50 of Round 2

Ricky Simon vs Jack Shore 

Ricky Simon defeats Jack Shore by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:28 of Round 2

Punahele Soriano vs Dalcha Lungiambula

Punahele Soriano defeats Dalcha Lungiambula by KO (right hand) at 0:28 of Round 2

Lauren Murphy vs Miesha Tate 

Lauren Murphy defeats Miesha Tate by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Shane Burgos vs Charles Jourdain

Shane Burgos defeats Charles Jourdain by majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Matt Schnell vs Sumudaerji

Matt Schnell defeats Sumudaerji by submission (triangle choke) at 4:24 of Round 2

Li Jingliang vs Muslim Salikhov 

Li Jingliang defeats Muslim Salikhov by TKO (strikes) at 4:38 of Round 2

Co-Main Event: Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Amanda Lemos 

Amanda Lemos defeats Michelle Waterson by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:48 of Round 2

Main Event: Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez 

: