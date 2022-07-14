Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez

UFC will return to ABC for a third time with a thrilling battle between top featherweight contenders that has championship implications on the line when No. 2 ranked Brian Ortega takes on No. 3 Yair Rodriguez.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ORTEGA vs. RODRIGUEZ will take place Saturday, July 16 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, N.Y. The main card will air live on ABC at 2pm ET / 11am PT and will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The prelims will kick off on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 11am ET / 8am PT.

The main event is scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds | Results, Highlights & More