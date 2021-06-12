 Skip to main content
Results

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs Ige

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs Ige, Live From The UFC APEX
Jun. 12, 2021

UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with a thrilling featherweight matchup, as fan favorite and No. 4 ranked contender Chan Sung Jung looks to add another exciting victory to his resume when he faces No. 8 Dan Ige. In the co-main event, heavyweight grapplers clash as No. 15 Aleksei Oleinik meets Serghei Spivac.   

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: THE KOREAN ZOMBIE vs. IGE will take place Saturday, June 19 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will carry the entire event, with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT and the prelims at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT.

The main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Full Results

 

UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs Ige Scorecards

Casey O'Neill vs Lara Procópio

Athlete Profiles: Joaquim Silva | Ricky Glenn

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

 

 

Josh Parisian vs Roque Martinez

Athlete Profiles: Josh Parisian | Roque Martinez

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

 

 

Khaos Williams vs Matthew Semelsberger

Athlete Profiles: Josh Parisian | Roque Martinez

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

 

Kanako Murata vs Virna Jandiroba

Athlete Profiles: Kanako Murata | Virna Jandiroba

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

 

Aleksa Camur vs Nicolae Negumereanu

Athlete Profiles: Aleksa Camur | Nicolae Negumereanu

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

 

 

Matt Brown vs Dhiego Lima

Athlete Profiles: Matt Brown | Dhiego Lima

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

 

Wellington Turman vs Bruno Silva

Athlete Profiles: Wellington Turman | Bruno Silva

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

 

Julian Erosa vs Seungwoo Choi

Athlete Profiles: Julian Erosa | Seungwoo Choi

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

 

Marlon Vera vs Davey Grant

Athlete Profiles: Marlon Vera | Davey Grant

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

 

 

Co-Main Event: Aleksei Oleinik vs Serghei Spivac

Athlete Profiles: Aleksei Oleinik | Serghei Spivac

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

 

Main Event: The Korean Zombie vs Dan Ige

Athlete Profiles: Chan Sung Jung | Dan Ige

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

