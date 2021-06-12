Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs Ige

UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with a thrilling featherweight matchup, as fan favorite and No. 4 ranked contender Chan Sung Jung looks to add another exciting victory to his resume when he faces No. 8 Dan Ige. In the co-main event, heavyweight grapplers clash as No. 15 Aleksei Oleinik meets Serghei Spivac.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: THE KOREAN ZOMBIE vs. IGE will take place Saturday, June 19 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will carry the entire event, with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT and the prelims at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT.

The main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Full Results

UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs Ige Scorecards

Casey O'Neill vs Lara Procópio