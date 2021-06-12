Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs Ige

The Ultimate Fighter
UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with a thrilling featherweight matchup, as fan favorite and No. 4 ranked contender Chan Sung Jung looks to add another exciting victory to his resume when he faces No. 8 Dan Ige. In the co-main event, heavyweight grapplers clash as No. 15 Aleksei Oleinik meets Serghei Spivac.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: THE KOREAN ZOMBIE vs. IGE will take place Saturday, June 19 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will carry the entire event, with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT and the prelims at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT.
The main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Full Results
Casey O'Neill vs Lara Procópio
Josh Parisian vs Roque Martinez
Khaos Williams vs Matthew Semelsberger
Kanako Murata vs Virna Jandiroba
Aleksa Camur vs Nicolae Negumereanu
Matt Brown vs Dhiego Lima
Wellington Turman vs Bruno Silva
Julian Erosa vs Seungwoo Choi
Marlon Vera vs Davey Grant
Co-Main Event: Aleksei Oleinik vs Serghei Spivac
Main Event: The Korean Zombie vs Dan Ige
