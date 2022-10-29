 Skip to main content
UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer introduces the fighters during the UFC 247 event at Toyota Center on February 08, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen, Live From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct. 29, 2022

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a featherweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5 ranked Calvin Kattar and No. 6 Arnold Allen collide in what promises to be an explosive main event. In the co-main event, hard-hitting Tim Means and Max Griffin square off in a pivotal bout at 170 pounds.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: KATTAR vs. ALLEN will take place Saturday, October 29 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT and the prelims at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. 

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More 

 

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen Scorecards

Christian Rodriguez vs Josh Weems 

      Christian Rodriguez defeats Joshua Weems via submission at 4:07 of round one

      Official Result – Christian Rodriguez defeats Josh Weems by submission at 4:07 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More

       

      Cody Durden vs Carlos Mota

      Cody Durden defeats Carlos Mota via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

      Official Result – Cody Durden defeats Carlos Mota by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More

       

      Chase Hooper vs Steve Garcia 

      Steve Garcia defeats Chase Hooper via TKO (strikes) at 1:32 of round one

      Official Result – Steve Garcia defeats Chase Hooper by TKO (strikes) at 1:32 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More

       

      Joseph Holmes vs Junyong Park

      Junyong Park defeats Joseph Holmes via submission at 3:04 of round two

      Official Result – Junyong Park defeats Joseph Holmes by submission (rear naked choke) at 3:04 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Andrei Arlovski vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima 

      Marcos Rogerio de Lima defeats Andrei Arlovski by submission (rear naked choke) at 1:50 of Round 1

      Official Result – Marcos Rogerio de Lima defeats Andrei Arlovski by submission (rear naked choke) at 1:50 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More

       

      Phil Hawes vs Roman Dolidze 

      Roman Dolidze defeats Phil Hawes by KO at 4:09 of Round 1

      Official Result – Roman Dolidze defeats Phil Hawes by KO at 4:09 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More

       

      Dustin Jacoby vs Khalil Rountree Jr. 

      Khalil Rountree Jr. defeats Dustin Jacoby by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

      Official Result – Khalil Rountree Jr. defeats Dustin Jacoby by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) | Results, Highlights & More

       

      Josh Fremd vs Tresean Gore 

      Official Result – Tresean Gore defeats Josh Fremd by submission (guillotine) at 0:49 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Jared Vanderaa

      Official Result – Waldo Cortes Acosta defeats Jared Vanderaa by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More

       

      Co-Main Event: Tim Means vs Max Griffin 

      Official Result – Max Griffin defeats Tim Means by split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Main Event: Calvin Kattar vs Arnold Allen 

      Official Result – Arnold Allen defeats Calvin Kattar by TKO (injury) at 0:08 of Round 2​​​​​​​

      Official Result – Arnold Allen defeats Calvin Kattar by TKO (injury) at 0:08 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More 

      Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen, Live From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims Begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT While The Main Card Kicks Off At 7pm ET/4pm PT.

