Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Special Feature
Scorecards
See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen, Live From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC returns to UFC APEX with a featherweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5 ranked Calvin Kattar and No. 6 Arnold Allen collide in what promises to be an explosive main event. In the co-main event, hard-hitting Tim Means and Max Griffin square off in a pivotal bout at 170 pounds.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: KATTAR vs. ALLEN will take place Saturday, October 29 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT and the prelims at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen Scorecards
Christian Rodriguez vs Josh Weems
Official Result – Christian Rodriguez defeats Josh Weems by submission at 4:07 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Cody Durden vs Carlos Mota
Official Result – Cody Durden defeats Carlos Mota by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Chase Hooper vs Steve Garcia
Official Result – Steve Garcia defeats Chase Hooper by TKO (strikes) at 1:32 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Joseph Holmes vs Junyong Park
Official Result – Junyong Park defeats Joseph Holmes by submission (rear naked choke) at 3:04 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Andrei Arlovski vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima
Official Result – Marcos Rogerio de Lima defeats Andrei Arlovski by submission (rear naked choke) at 1:50 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Phil Hawes vs Roman Dolidze
Official Result – Roman Dolidze defeats Phil Hawes by KO at 4:09 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Dustin Jacoby vs Khalil Rountree Jr.
Official Result – Khalil Rountree Jr. defeats Dustin Jacoby by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) | Results, Highlights & More
Josh Fremd vs Tresean Gore
Official Result – Tresean Gore defeats Josh Fremd by submission (guillotine) at 0:49 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Jared Vanderaa
Official Result – Waldo Cortes Acosta defeats Jared Vanderaa by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Tim Means vs Max Griffin
Official Result – Max Griffin defeats Tim Means by split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Calvin Kattar vs Arnold Allen
Official Result – Arnold Allen defeats Calvin Kattar by TKO (injury) at 0:08 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen, Live From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims Begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT While The Main Card Kicks Off At 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Tags
:
:
Announcements
Power Slap Press Conference November 11 From New York…
Highlights