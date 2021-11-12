Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez

Athletes
UFC returns to UFC APEX with a featherweight contenders’ bout guaranteed to deliver fireworks, as No. 1 ranked contender Max Holloway battles No. 3 Yair Rodriguez. Hard-hitting heavyweights collide in the co-main event when Ben Rothwell faces Marcos Rogerio de Lima.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLOWAY vs RODRIGUEZ will take place Saturday, November 13 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at a special start time of 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET and the main card at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET.
*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are all scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez Scorecards
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Da-Un Jung
Official result – Da-Un Jung def. Kennedy Nzechukwu via KO (strikes) at 3:04 of round one | Results, Highlights & More
Marc Diakiese vs Rafael Alves
Official result – Rafael Alves def. Marc Diakiese via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:48 of round one | Results, Highlights & More
Cortney Casey vs Liana Jojua
Official result – Cortney Casey def. Liana Jojua via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Sean Woodson vs Collin Anglin
Official result – Sean Woodson def. Collin Anglin by TKO (body strikes) at 4:30 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Cynthia Calvillo vs Andrea Lee
Official result – Andrea Lee def. Cynthia Calvillo via TKO (corner retirement) at 5:00 of round two | Results, Highlights & More
Thiago Moises vs Joel Alvarez
Official result – Joel Alvarez def. Thiago Moises via TKO (strikes) at 3:01 of round one | Results, Highlights & More
Song Yadong vs Julio Arce
Official result – Song Yadong def. Julio Arce via TKO (strikes) at 1:35 of round two | Results, Highlights & More
Miguel Baeza vs Khaos Williams
Official result – Khaos Williams def. Miguel Baeza via TKO (strikes) at 1:02 of round three | Results, Highlights & More
Felicia Spencer vs Leah Letson
Official result – Felicia Spencer def. Leah Letson via TKO (strikes) at 4:25 of round three | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Ben Rothwell vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima
Official result – Marcos Rogerio de Lima def. Ben Rothwell via TKO (strikes) at :32 of round one | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez
Official result – Max Holloway def. Yair Rodriguez via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47) | Results, Highlights & More
