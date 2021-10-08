Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez

Watch UFC
FC returns to UFC APEX with a critical strawweight contenders’ bout as No. 4 ranked Mackenzie Dern and No. 6 Marina Rodriguez face off with potential title implications on the line. In the co-main event, exciting welterweights Randy Brown and Jared Gooden lock horns.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DERN vs RODRIGUEZ will take place Saturday, October 9 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at a special start time of 2pm PT/11am ET and the main card at 4pm ET/1pm PT.
*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are all scheduled for three rounds. | Full Results
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez Scorecards
Steve Garcia vs Charlie Ontiveros
Official Result: Steve Garcia def. Charlie Ontiveros by TKO (strikes) at 1:51 of Round 2
Loopy Godinez vs Silvana Juarez
Official Result: Loopy Godinez def. Silvana Juarez Juarez by submission (armbar) at 4:14 of Round 1
Charles Rosa vs Damon Jackson
Official Result: Damon Jackson def. Charles Rosa by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Alexandr Romanov vs Jared Vanderaa
Official Result: Alexandr Romanov def. Jared Vanderaa by TKO (punches) at 4:43 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Chris Gutierrez vs Felipe Colares
Official Result: Chris Gutierrez def. Felipe Colares by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)
Sabina Mazo vs Mariya Agapova
Official Result: Mariya Agapova def. Sabina Mazo by submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:53 of Round 3 | Results, Highlights & More
Tim Elliott vs Matheus Nicolau
Official Result: Matheus Nicolau def. Tim Elliott by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Co-Main Event: Randy Brown vs Jared Gooden
Official Result: Randy Brown | def. Jared Gooden by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Mackenzie Dern vs Marina Rodriguez
Official Result: Marina Rodriguez def. Mackenzie Dern by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46, 49-46) | Results, Highlights & More
