Official Scorecards | UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson

Announcements
Scorecards
See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas
In a historic whirlwind turn of events, UFC 279 is set to now feature fan favorites Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson in his return to the welterweight division in the main event. The co-main event will now be contested as a five-round catchweight bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland. Welterweights Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez will also face off in a catchweight on the main card, all inside T-Mobile arena and available on Pay-Per-View.
UFC 279: DIAZ vs. FERGUSON takes place at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 10, with the main card at 10pmET/7pmPT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8pmET/5pmPT with the night’s action starting at 6pmET/3pmPT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson Scorecards
Darian Weeks vs Yohan Lainesse
Official Result: Yohan Lainesse defeats Darian Weeks via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) | Results, Highlights & More
Melissa Martinez vs Elise Reed
Official Result: Elise Reed defeats Melissa Martinez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Chad Anheliger vs Alatengheili
Official Result – Alatengheili defeats Chad Anheliger via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Norma Dumont vs Danyelle Wolf
Official Result – Norma Dumont defeats Danyelle Wolf via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26) | Results, Highlights & More
Jake Collier vs Chris Barnett
Official Result – Chris Barnett def. Jake Collier via TKO (strikes) at 2:24 of the second round | Results, Highlights & More
Denis Tuiliulin vs Jamie Pickett
Official Result - Denis Tiuliulin defeats Jamie Pickett via TKO (strikes) at 4:52 of the second round | Results, Highlights & More
Jailton Almeida vs Anton Turkalj
Official result – Jailton Almeida defeats Anton Turkalj via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:27 of round one | Results, Highlights & More
Hakeem Dawodu vs Julian Erosa
Official Result – Julian Erosa def. Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Johnny Walker vs Ion Cutelaba
Official Result – Johnny Walker defeats Ion Cutelaba via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:37 of the first round. | Results, Highlights & More
Irene Aldana vs Macy Chiasson
Official Result – Irene Aldana defeats Macy Chiasson via TKO (strikes) at 2:21 of the third round | Results, Highlights & More
Li Jingliang vs Daniel Rodriguez
Official Result – Daniel Rodriguez def. Li Jingliang via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Khamzat Chimaev vs Kevin Holland
Official Result – Khamzat Chimaev def. Kevin Holland via submission (D’Arce choke) at 2:13 of the first round. | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson
Official Results - Nate Diaz defeats Tony Ferguson via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:52 of the fourth round | Results, Highlights & More
UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson took place live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 10, 2022. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!
Tags
:
:
Special Feature
Local Hero Nick Bostic To Be A Guest Of Dana White At…
Special Feature