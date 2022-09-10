Official Scorecards | UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson

In a historic whirlwind turn of events, UFC 279 is set to now feature fan favorites Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson in his return to the welterweight division in the main event. The co-main event will now be contested as a five-round catchweight bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland. Welterweights Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez will also face off in a catchweight on the main card, all inside T-Mobile arena and available on Pay-Per-View.

UFC 279: DIAZ vs. FERGUSON takes place at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 10, with the main card at 10pmET/7pmPT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8pmET/5pmPT with the night’s action starting at 6pmET/3pmPT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More