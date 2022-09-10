 Skip to main content
UFC Octagon Announcer Bruce Buffer signals the start of Shane Burgos and Edson Barboza of Brazil in their featherweight bout during the UFC 262 event at Toyota Center on May 15, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas
Sep. 11, 2022

In a historic whirlwind turn of events, UFC 279 is set to now feature fan favorites Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson in his return to the welterweight division in the main event. The co-main event will now be contested as a five-round catchweight bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland. Welterweights Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez will also face off in a catchweight on the main card, all inside T-Mobile arena and available on Pay-Per-View.

UFC 279: DIAZ vs. FERGUSON takes place at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 10, with the main card at 10pmET/7pmPT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8pmET/5pmPT with the night’s action starting at 6pmET/3pmPT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass

Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. Results, Highlights & More

UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson Scorecards

Darian Weeks vs Yohan Lainesse 

Official Result: Yohan Lainesse defeats Darian Weeks via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Official Result: Yohan Lainesse  defeats Darian Weeks via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

 

Melissa Martinez vs Elise Reed 

Official Result – Elise Reed defeats Melissa Martinez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Official Result: Elise Reed defeats Melissa Martinez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

 

Chad Anheliger vs Alatengheili 

Official Result – Alatengheili defeats Chad Anheliger via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Official Result – Alatengheili defeats Chad Anheliger via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

 

Norma Dumont vs Danyelle Wolf 

Official Result – Norma Dumont defeats Danyelle Wolf via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Official Result – Norma Dumont defeats Danyelle Wolf via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

 

Jake Collier vs Chris Barnett 

Official Result – Chris Barnett defeats Jake Collier via TKO (strikes) at 2:24 of the second round

Official Result – Chris Barnett def. Jake Collier via TKO (strikes) at 2:24 of the second round

 

Denis Tuiliulin vs Jamie Pickett 

Denis Tiuliulin def. Jamie Pickett via TKO (strikes) at 4:52 of the second round

Official Result - Denis Tiuliulin defeats Jamie Pickett via TKO (strikes) at 4:52 of the second round

 

Jailton Almeida vs Anton Turkalj 

Jailton Almeida def. Anton Turkalj via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:27 of round one

Official result – Jailton Almeida defeats Anton Turkalj via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:27 of round one

 

Hakeem Dawodu vs Julian Erosa 

Official Result – Julian Erosa def. Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Official Result – Julian Erosa def. Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Official Result – Julian Erosa def. Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

 

Johnny Walker vs Ion Cutelaba 

Official Result – Johnny Walker defeats Ion Cutelaba via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:37 of the first round.

Official Result – Johnny Walker defeats Ion Cutelaba via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:37 of the first round.

Official Result – Johnny Walker defeats Ion Cutelaba via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:37 of the first round.

 

Irene Aldana vs Macy Chiasson 

Official Result – Irene Aldana defeats Macy Chiasson via TKO (strikes) at 2:21 of the third round

Official Result – Irene Aldana defeats Macy Chiasson via TKO (strikes) at 2:21 of the third round

 

Li Jingliang vs Daniel Rodriguez 

Official Result – Daniel Rodriguez defeats Li Jingliang via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Official Result – Daniel Rodriguez  def. Li Jingliang via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

 

Co-Main Event: Khamzat Chimaev vs Kevin Holland 

Official Result – Khamzat Chimaev def. Kevin Holland via submission (D’Arce choke) at 2:13 of the first round.

Official Result – Khamzat Chimaev def. Kevin Holland via submission (D'Arce choke) at 2:13 of the first round.

 

Main Event: Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson 

Official Result – Nate Diaz defeats Tony Ferguson via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:52 of the fourth round

Official Results - Nate Diaz defeats Tony Ferguson via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:52 of the fourth round

UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson took place live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 10, 2022. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!

