 Skip to main content
Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer introduces the main event during the UFC Fight Night event at Yubileyny Sports Palace on April 20, 2019 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2, Live From Vivint Arena In Salt Lake City, Utah 
Aug. 20, 2022

UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Salt Lake City, Utah with a blockbuster welterweight championship bout that will see Kamaru Usman run it back with No. 2 ranked contender Leon Edwards.

UFC 278: USMAN vs. EDWARDS 2 will take place Sat., August 20 at Vivint Arena with the main card at 10 pmET/7 pmPT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 pmET/5 pmPT, with the night’s action starting at 6:30 pmET/3:30 pmPT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass | Results, Highlights & More

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. 

UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 Scorecards

Daniel da Silva vs Victor Altamirano 

Victor Altamirano defeats Daniel Da Silva by TKO (strikes) at 3:39 of Round 1 

Official Result - Victor Altamirano defeats Daniel Da Silva by TKO (strikes) at 3:39 of Round 1 Results, Highlights & More

 

Aoriqileng vs Jay Perrin 

Aoriqileng defeats Jay Perrin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Official Result - Aoriqileng defeats Jay Perrin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More

 

Amir Albazi vs Francisco Figueiredo 

Amir Albazi defeats Francisco Figueiredo by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:34 of Round 1

Official Result - Amir Albazi defeats Francisco Figueiredo by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:34 of Round 1 Results, Highlights & More

 

AJ Fletcher vs Ange Loosa 

Ange Loosa defeats AJ Fletcher by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Official Result - Ange Loosa defeats AJ Fletcher by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28) Results, Highlights & More

 

Sean Woodson vs Luis Saldaña

Sean Woodson and Luis Saldana fight to a split draw (29-27, 27-29, 28-28)

Official Result - Sean Woodson and Luis Saldana fight to a split draw (29-27, 27-29, 28-28) Results, Highlights & More

 

Leonardo Santos vs Jared Gordon

Jared Gordon defeats Leonardo Santos by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Official Result - Jared Gordon defeats Leonardo Santos by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Results, Highlights & More

 

Marcin Tybura vs Alexandr Romanov

Marcin Tybura defeats Alexandr Romanov by majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Official Result - Marcin Tybura defeats Alexandr Romanov by majority decision  (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)Results, Highlights & More

 

Tyson Pedro vs Harry Hunsucker 

Tyson Pedro defeats Harry Hunsucker by TKO (strikes) at 1:05 of Round 1

Official Results - Tyson Pedro defeats Harry Hunsucker by TKO (strikes) at 1:05 of Round 1 Results, Highlights & More

 

Wu Yanan vs Lucie Pudilova 

Lucie Pudilova defeats Wu Yanan by TKO (elbows) at 4:04 of Round 2

Official Result - Lucie Pudilova defeats Wu Yanan by TKO (elbows) at 4:04 of Round 2  | Results, Highlights & More

 

José Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili defeats José Aldo by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Official Result - Merab Dvalishvili defeats José Aldo by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More

 

Co-Main Event: Paulo Costa vs Luke Rockhold 

Paulo Costa defeats Luke Rockhold by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Official Result - Paulo Costa defeats Luke Rockhold by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Results, Highlights & More

 

Main Event: Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards defeats Kamaru Usman by KO (left high kick) at 4:04 of Round 5

Official Result - Leon Edwards defeats Kamaru Usman by KO (left high kick) at 4:04 of Round 5 | Results, Highlights & More

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2, Live From The Vivint Arena In Salt Lake City, Utah. Prelims Begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT Live On ABC & ESPN, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
winners
Live Results
fight results
judges scorecards
official scorecards
UFC 278
Salt Lake City
:
Khamzat Chimaev of Sweden reacts after his victory over Li Jingliang of China in a welterweight fight during the UFC 267 event at Etihad Arena on October 30, 2021 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Khamzat Chimaev | Best Moments

Ahead Of His Main Event Bout At UFC 279 on September 10, Take A Look Back At How Khamzat Chimaev Has Become One Of The Hottest Athletes In MMA.

Watch the Video
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 20: Nate Diaz speaks to the media during the UFC 202 news conference at T-Mobile Arena on August 20, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Athletes

Best of Nate Diaz on the Mic

Nate Diaz has scrapped with the best in the world and never turns down an opportunity to trade words inside or outside of the Octagon. 

Watch the Video
UFC President Dana White
Special Feature

Dana White | The UFC vs The Media

UFC President Dana White Answers The Critics Who Said He Couldn't Keep The Company Moving Forward During The Global Pandemic

Watch the Video
: