Official Scorecards | UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2

UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Salt Lake City, Utah with a blockbuster welterweight championship bout that will see Kamaru Usman run it back with No. 2 ranked contender Leon Edwards.
UFC 278: USMAN vs. EDWARDS 2 will take place Sat., August 20 at Vivint Arena with the main card at 10 pmET/7 pmPT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 pmET/5 pmPT, with the night’s action starting at 6:30 pmET/3:30 pmPT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass | Results, Highlights & More
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 Scorecards
Daniel da Silva vs Victor Altamirano
Official Result - Victor Altamirano defeats Daniel Da Silva by TKO (strikes) at 3:39 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Aoriqileng vs Jay Perrin
Official Result - Aoriqileng defeats Jay Perrin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Amir Albazi vs Francisco Figueiredo
Official Result - Amir Albazi defeats Francisco Figueiredo by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:34 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
AJ Fletcher vs Ange Loosa
Official Result - Ange Loosa defeats AJ Fletcher by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Sean Woodson vs Luis Saldaña
Official Result - Sean Woodson and Luis Saldana fight to a split draw (29-27, 27-29, 28-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Leonardo Santos vs Jared Gordon
Official Result - Jared Gordon defeats Leonardo Santos by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Marcin Tybura vs Alexandr Romanov
Official Result - Marcin Tybura defeats Alexandr Romanov by majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Tyson Pedro vs Harry Hunsucker
Official Results - Tyson Pedro defeats Harry Hunsucker by TKO (strikes) at 1:05 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Wu Yanan vs Lucie Pudilova
Official Result - Lucie Pudilova defeats Wu Yanan by TKO (elbows) at 4:04 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
José Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili
Official Result - Merab Dvalishvili defeats José Aldo by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Paulo Costa vs Luke Rockhold
Official Result - Paulo Costa defeats Luke Rockhold by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards
Official Result - Leon Edwards defeats Kamaru Usman by KO (left high kick) at 4:04 of Round 5 | Results, Highlights & More
