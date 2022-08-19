Official Scorecards | UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2

UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Salt Lake City, Utah with a blockbuster welterweight championship bout that will see Kamaru Usman run it back with No. 2 ranked contender Leon Edwards.

UFC 278: USMAN vs. EDWARDS 2 will take place Sat., August 20 at Vivint Arena with the main card at 10 pmET/7 pmPT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 pmET/5 pmPT, with the night’s action starting at 6:30 pmET/3:30 pmPT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass | Results, Highlights & More

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.