Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2, Live From The American Airlines Center In Dallas, Texas 
Jul. 30, 2022

UFC returns to Dallas, Texas for the first time in almost four years, headlined by a thrilling women’s bantamweight championship rematch that will see Julianna Peña go for her first successful title defense against former titleholder and current women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes. The co-main event will feature the crowning of an interim flyweight champion when former titleholder Brandon Moreno runs it back with Kai Kara-France.

UFC 277: PENA vs. NUNES 2 takes place Saturday, July 30 at American Airlines Center in Dallas with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on free on ABC, as well as ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More 

UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2 Scorecards

Orion Cosce vs Blood Diamond 

Orion Cosce defeats Blood Diamond via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Official Result – Orion Cosce defeats Blood Diamond via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

 

Nicolae Negumereanu vs Ihor Potieria 

Nicolae Negumereranu defeats Ihor Potieria via TKO (strikes) at 3:33 of the second round

Official Result – Nicolae Negumereanu defeats Ihor Potieria via TKO (strikes) at 3:33 of the second round 

 

Joselyne Edwards vs Ji Yeon Kim

Official Result – Joselyne Edwards defeats Ji Yeon Kim via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

Official Result – Joselyne Edwards defeats Ji Yeon Kim via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) 

 

Michael Morales vs Adam Fugitt 

Michael Morales defeats Adam Fugitt via TKO (strikes) at 1:09 of the third round

Official Result – Michael Morales defeats Adam Fugitt via TKO (strikes) at 1:09 of the third round 

 

Drakkar Klose vs Rafa Garcia 

Drakkar Klose defeats Rafa Garcia via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Official Result – Drakkar Klose defeats Rafa Garcia via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

 

Don'Tale Mayes vs Hamdy Abdelwahab

Athlete Profiles: Don'Tale Mayes | Hamdy Abdelwahab

Athlete Profiles: Don'Tale Mayes | Hamdy Abdelwahab 

 

Drew Dober vs Rafael Alves 

Athlete Profiles: Drew Dober | Rafael Alves

Athlete Profiles: Drew Dober | Rafael Alves 

 

Alex Morono vs Matthew Semelsberger

Athlete Profiles: Alex Morono | Matthew Semelsberger

Athlete Profiles: Alex Morono | Matthew Semelsberger 

 

Magomed Ankalaev vs Anthony Smith 

Athlete Profiles: Magomed Ankalaev | Anthony Smith 

Athlete Profiles: Magomed Ankalaev | Anthony Smith 

 

Alexandre Pantoja vs Alex Perez 

Athlete Profiles: Alexandre Pantoja | Alex Perez

Athlete Profiles: Alexandre Pantoja | Alex Perez 

 

Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich

Athlete Profiles: Derrick Lewis | Sergei Pavlovich 

Athlete Profiles: Derrick Lewis | Sergei Pavlovich 

 

Co-Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France

Athlete Profiles: Brandon Moreno | Kai Kara-France

Athlete Profiles: Brandon Moreno | Kai Kara-France 

 

Main Event: Julianna Peña vs Amanda Nunes 

Athlete Profiles: Julianna Peña | Amanda Nunes

Athlete Profiles: Julianna Peña | Amanda Nunes 

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes, Live From The American Airlines Center In Dallas, Texas. Prelims Begin at 6pm ET/3pm PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

