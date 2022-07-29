Official Scorecards | UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2

Highlights
UFC returns to Dallas, Texas for the first time in almost four years, headlined by a thrilling women’s bantamweight championship rematch that will see Julianna Peña go for her first successful title defense against former titleholder and current women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes. The co-main event will feature the crowning of an interim flyweight champion when former titleholder Brandon Moreno runs it back with Kai Kara-France.
UFC 277: PENA vs. NUNES 2 takes place Saturday, July 30 at American Airlines Center in Dallas with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on free on ABC, as well as ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2 Scorecards
Orion Cosce vs Blood Diamond
Official Result – Orion Cosce defeats Blood Diamond via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Nicolae Negumereanu vs Ihor Potieria
Official Result – Nicolae Negumereanu defeats Ihor Potieria via TKO (strikes) at 3:33 of the second round
Joselyne Edwards vs Ji Yeon Kim
Official Result – Joselyne Edwards defeats Ji Yeon Kim via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)
Michael Morales vs Adam Fugitt
Official Result – Michael Morales defeats Adam Fugitt via TKO (strikes) at 1:09 of the third round
Drakkar Klose vs Rafa Garcia
Official Result – Drakkar Klose defeats Rafa Garcia via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Don'Tale Mayes vs Hamdy Abdelwahab
Don'Tale Mayes vs Hamdy Abdelwahab
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Drew Dober vs Rafael Alves
Drew Dober vs Rafael Alves
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Alex Morono vs Matthew Semelsberger
Alex Morono vs Matthew Semelsberger
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Magomed Ankalaev vs Anthony Smith
Magomed Ankalaev vs Anthony Smith
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Alexandre Pantoja vs Alex Perez
Alexandre Pantoja vs Alex Perez
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich
Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France
Co-Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Julianna Peña vs Amanda Nunes
Main Event: Julianna Peña vs Amanda Nunes
