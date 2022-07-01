Official Scorecards | UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

Athletes
UFC International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas and will be capped by a stacked card headlined by a blockbuster championship double header. In the main event, reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his crown against No. 2 ranked contender Jared Cannonier. In the co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has his sights set on successfully defending his title once again against No. 1 ranked contender Max Holloway.
UFC 276: ADESANYA vs. CANNONIER takes place Sat., July 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6pm ET/3pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
The main event is scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More
Jessica Rose-Clark vs Julija Stoliarenko
Julija Stoliarenko defeats Jessica-Rose Clark via submission (armbar) at :42 of the first round
Jessica Eye vs Maycee Barber
Athlete Profiles: Jessica Eye | Maycee Barber
Watch Live on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Uriah Hall vs Andre Muniz
Athlete Profiles: Uriah Hall | Andre Muniz
Watch Live on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Brad Tavares vs Dricus Du Plessis
Athlete Profiles: Brad Tavares | Dricus Du Plessis
Watch Live on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Jim Miller vs Donald Cerrone
Athlete Profiles: Jim Miller | Donald Cerrone
Watch Live on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Ian Garry vs Gabe Green
Athlete Profiles: Ian Garry | Gabe Green
Watch Live on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Brad Riddell vs Jalin Turner
Athlete Profiles: Brad Riddell | Jalin Turner
Watch Live on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O'Malley
Athlete Profiles: Pedro Munhoz | Sean O'Malley
Watch Live on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Robbie Lawler vs Bryan Barberena
Athlete Profiles: Robbie Lawler | Bryan Barberena
Watch Live on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira
Athlete Profiles: Sean Strickland | Bryan Barberena
Watch Live on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway
Athlete Profiles: Alexander Volkanovski | Max Holloway
Watch Live on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier
Athlete Profiles: Israel Adesanya | Jared Cannonier
Watch Live on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot Took Place Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada on June 25, 2022.
