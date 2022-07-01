 Skip to main content
UFC Octagon Announcer Bruce Buffer introduces Anderson dos Santos of Brazil prior to his bantamweight bout during the UFC 265 event at Toyota Center on August 07, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Official Scorecards | UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of Official Scorecards | UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier , Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas
Jun. 25, 2022

UFC International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas and will be capped by a stacked card headlined by a blockbuster championship double header. In the main event, reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his crown against No. 2 ranked contender Jared Cannonier. In the co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has his sights set on successfully defending his title once again against No. 1 ranked contender Max Holloway.

UFC 276: ADESANYA vs. CANNONIER takes place Sat., July 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV.  The prelims will be seen on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6pm ET/3pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

The main event is scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More 

 

Jessica Rose-Clark vs Julija Stoliarenko 

Julija Stoliarenko defeats Jessica-Rose Clark via submission (armbar) at :42 of the first round

Jessica Eye vs Maycee Barber 

Athlete Profiles: Jessica Eye | Maycee Barber

Uriah Hall vs Andre Muniz 

Athlete Profiles: Uriah Hall | Andre Muniz 

Brad Tavares vs Dricus Du Plessis 

Athlete Profiles: Brad Tavares | Dricus Du Plessis 

Jim Miller vs Donald Cerrone 

Athlete Profiles: Jim Miller | Donald Cerrone 

Ian Garry vs Gabe Green 

Athlete Profiles: Ian Garry | Gabe Green 

Brad Riddell vs Jalin Turner 

Athlete Profiles: Brad Riddell | Jalin Turner 

Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O'Malley 

Athlete Profiles: Pedro Munhoz | Sean O'Malley 

Robbie Lawler vs Bryan Barberena 

Athlete Profiles: Robbie Lawler | Bryan Barberena

Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira 

Athlete Profiles: Sean Strickland | Bryan Barberena 

Co-Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway 

Athlete Profiles: Alexander Volkanovski | Max Holloway 

Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier 

Athlete Profiles: Israel Adesanya | Jared Cannonier 

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot Took Place Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada on June 25, 2022. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass

Athletes

: