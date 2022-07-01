Official Scorecards | UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

UFC International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas and will be capped by a stacked card headlined by a blockbuster championship double header. In the main event, reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his crown against No. 2 ranked contender Jared Cannonier. In the co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has his sights set on successfully defending his title once again against No. 1 ranked contender Max Holloway.

UFC 276: ADESANYA vs. CANNONIER takes place Sat., July 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6pm ET/3pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

The main event is scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds.