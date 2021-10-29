Watch UFC
UFC returns to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi with another blockbuster event, headlined by two highly anticipated world championship bouts. UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz goes for his second successful title defense when he takes on No. 1 ranked contender Glover Teixeira. In the co-main event, Petr Yan will challenge Cory Sandhagen for interim bantamweight title.
Attending the fights in Abu Dhabi? Here is an entry checklist for Etihad Arena.
Watching at home? Here is how to watch this special presentation in your country.
*The light heavyweight championship main event and the interim bantamweight championship co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are all scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira Scorecards
Tagir Ulanbekov vs Allan Nascimento
Athlete Profiles: Tagir Ulanbekov | Allan Nascimento
How To Watch UFC 267 | Results, Highlights & More
Hu Yaozong vs Andre Petroski
Athlete Profiles: Hu Yaozong | Andre Petroski
How To Watch UFC 267 | Results, Highlights & More
Makwan Amirkhani vs Lerone Murphy
Athlete Profiles: Makwan Amirkhani | Lerone Murphy
How To Watch UFC 267 | Results, Highlights & More
Shamil Gamzatov vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
Athlete Profiles: Shamil Gamzatov | Michal Oleksiejczuk
How To Watch UFC 267 | Results, Highlights & More
Elizeu dos Santos vs Benoit Saint Denis
Athlete Profiles: Albert Duraev | Roman Kopylov
How To Watch UFC 267 | Results, Highlights & More
Ricardo Ramos vs Zubaira Tukhugov
Athlete Profiles: Ricardo Ramos | Zubaira Tukhugov
How To Watch UFC 267 | Results, Highlights & More
Amanda Ribas vs Virna Jandiroba
Athlete Profiles: Amanda Ribas | Virna Jandiroba
How To Watch UFC 267 | Results, Highlights & More
Magomed Ankalaev vs Volkan Oezdemir
Athlete Profiles: Magomed Ankalaev | Volkan Oezdemir
How To Watch UFC 267 | Results, Highlights & More
Li Jingliang vs Khamzat Chimaev
Athlete Profiles: Li Jingliang | Khamzat Chimaev
How To Watch UFC 267 | Results, Highlights & More
Alexander Volkov vs Marcin Tybura
Athlete Profiles: Alexander Volkov | Marcin Tybura
How To Watch UFC 267 | Results, Highlights & More
Islam Makhachev vs Dan Hooker
Athlete Profiles: Islam Makhachev | Dan Hooker
How To Watch UFC 267 | Results, Highlights & More
Co-main Event: Petr Yan vs Cory Sandhagen
Athlete Profiles: Petr Yan | Cory Sandhagen
How To Watch UFC 267 | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira
Athlete Profiles: Jan Blachowicz | Glover Teixeira
Watch UFC
A Stacked Card | UFC 267: Bachowicz vs Teixeira
Announcements