Official Scorecards | UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira
Oct. 30, 2021

UFC returns to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi with another blockbuster event, headlined by two highly anticipated world championship bouts. UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz goes for his second successful title defense when he takes on No. 1 ranked contender Glover Teixeira. In the co-main event, Petr Yan will challenge Cory Sandhagen for interim bantamweight title.

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira Scorecards

Tagir Ulanbekov vs Allan Nascimento

Hu Yaozong vs Andre Petroski

Makwan Amirkhani vs Lerone Murphy

Shamil Gamzatov vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

Elizeu dos Santos vs Benoit Saint Denis

Albert Duraev vs Roman Kopylov

Ricardo Ramos vs Zubaira Tukhugov

Amanda Ribas vs Virna Jandiroba

Magomed Ankalaev vs Volkan Oezdemir

Li Jingliang vs Khamzat Chimaev

Alexander Volkov vs Marcin Tybura

Islam Makhachev vs Dan Hooker

Co-main Event: Petr Yan vs Cory Sandhagen

Main Event: Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira

 

