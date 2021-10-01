Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker

Watch UFC
UFC returns to UFC APEX with a thrilling light heavyweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5 ranked Thiago Santos battle No. 10 Johnny Walker. Also, No. 14 ranked middleweight Kevin Holland takes on Kyle Daukaus in the co-main event.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANTOS vs. WALKER will take place Saturday, October 2 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET and the main card at 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET.
*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are all scheduled for three rounds. | Full Results
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker Scorecards
Alejandro Perez vs Johnny Eduardo
Official result – Alejandro Perez def. Johnny Eduardo via submission (armbar) at 4:13 of round two
Stephanie Egger vs Shanna Young
Official result – Stephanie Egger def. Shanna Young via TKO (strikes) at 2:22 of round two
Douglas Silva De Andrade vs Gaetano Pirrello
Official result – Douglas Silva De Andrade def. Gaetano Pirrello via KO at 2:04 of round one | Official Scorecards
Devonte Smith vs Jamie Mullarkey
Official result – Jamie Mullarkey def. Devonte Smith via TKO at 2:51 of round two
Bethe Correia vs Karol Rosa
Official result – Karol Rosa def. Bethe Correia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26) | Official Scorecards
Antonina Shevchenko vs Casey O'Neill
Joe Solecki vs Jared Gordon
Official result – Jared Gordon def. Joe Solecki via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Alexander Hernandez vs Mike Breeden
Official result – Alexander Hernandez def. Mike Breeden via KO at 1:20 of round one
Misha Cirkunov vs Krzysztof Jotko
Official result – Krzysztof Jotko def. Misha Cirkunov via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) | Official Scorecards
Alex Oliveira vs Niko Price
Official result – Niko Price def. Alex Oliveira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Co-Main Event: Kevin Holland vs Kyle Daukaus
Official result – Kyle Daukaus and Kevin Holland fought to a no contest at 3:43 of round one
Main Event: Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker
