Official Scorecards | VeChain UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev

UFC returns to Madison Square Garden with a historic card headlined by pair of championship super fights.
In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena looks to fend off former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. The co-main event will see No. 1 ranked women’s pound-for-pound fighter and UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defend her title against No. 2 ranked pound-for-pound Zhang Weili.
VeCHAIN UFC 322: DELLA MADDALENA vs MAKHACHEV takes place Saturday, November 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+, Disney+ and UFC FIGHT PASS, followed by the prelims on ESPNNEWS, ESPN Deportes and Disney+, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The main card starts at 10pm ET/7pm PT live on PPV.
Official Scorecards
(This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results, recaps and post-fight interviews.)
Viacheslav Borshchev vs Matheus Camilo
Baisangur Susurkaev vs Eric McConico
Angela Hill vs Fatima Kline
Pat Sabatini vs Chepe Mariscal
Kyle Daukaus vs Gerald Meerschaert
Malcolm Wellmaker vs Ethyn Ewing
Erin Blanchfield vs Tracy Cortez
Roman Kopylov vs Gregory Rodrigues
Bo Nickal vs Rodolfo Vieira
Beneil Dariush vs Benoît Saint Denis
Leon Edwards vs Carlos Prates
Sean Brady vs Michael Morales
Co-Main Event: (C) Valentina Shevchenko vs Zhang Weili
Main Event: (C) Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev
