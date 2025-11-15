 Skip to main content
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | VeChain UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight At VeChain UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev, Live From Madison Square Garden On November 15, 2025
By UFC Staff Report • Nov. 15, 2025

UFC returns to Madison Square Garden with a historic card headlined by pair of championship super fights.

In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena looks to fend off former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. The co-main event will see No. 1 ranked women’s pound-for-pound fighter and UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defend her title against No. 2 ranked pound-for-pound Zhang Weili.

VeCHAIN UFC 322: DELLA MADDALENA vs MAKHACHEV takes place Saturday, November 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+, Disney+ and UFC FIGHT PASS, followed by the prelims on ESPNNEWS, ESPN Deportes and Disney+, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The main card starts at 10pm ET/7pm PT live on PPV.

Official Scorecards

(This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results, recaps and post-fight interviews.)

Viacheslav Borshchev vs Matheus Camilo

Athlete Profiles: Viacheslav Borshchev | Matheus Camilo

Baisangur Susurkaev vs Eric McConico

Athlete Profiles: Baisangur Susurkaev | Eric McConico

Angela Hill vs Fatima Kline

Athlete Profiles: Angela Hill | Fatima Kline

Pat Sabatini vs Chepe Mariscal

Athlete Profiles: Pat Sabatini | Chepe Mariscal

Kyle Daukaus vs Gerald Meerschaert

Athlete Profiles: Kyle Daukaus | Gerald Meerschaert

Malcolm Wellmaker vs Ethyn Ewing

Athlete Profiles: Malcolm Wellmaker | Ethyn Ewing

Erin Blanchfield vs Tracy Cortez

Athlete Profiles: Erin Blanchfield | Tracy Cortez

Roman Kopylov vs Gregory Rodrigues

Athlete Profiles: Roman Kopylov | Gregory Rodrigues

Bo Nickal vs Rodolfo Vieira

Athlete Profiles: Bo Nickal | Rodolfo Vieira

Beneil Dariush vs Benoît Saint Denis

Athlete Profiles: Beneil Dariush | Benoît Saint Denis

Leon Edwards vs Carlos Prates

Athlete Profiles: Leon Edwards | Carlos Prates

Sean Brady vs Michael Morales

Athlete Profiles: Sean Brady | Michael Morales

Co-Main Event: (C) Valentina Shevchenko vs Zhang Weili

Athlete Profiles: Valentina Shevchenko | Zhang Weili

Main Event: (C) Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev

Athlete Profiles: Jack Della Maddalena | Islam Makhachev

Don't miss a moment of VeChain UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev, live from Madison Square Garden Arena in New York, New York. Early prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the prelims at 8pm ET/5pm PT and main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

