 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC 299 event at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC St. Louis

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento, Live From Enterprise Center In St. Louis, Missouri 
May. 11, 2024

UFC returns to St. Louis, Mo. for the first time since 2018 with a thrilling heavyweight showdown as fan favorite and No. 12 ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis faces No. 15 Rodrigo Nascimento. Also on the card, No. 12 ranked light heavyweight contender Alonzo Menifield takes on Carlos Ulberg.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs NASCIMENTO will take place Saturday, May 11 at Enterprise Center. The entire event will simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN and ESPN+ starting with the prelims at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento 

JJ Aldrich vs Veronica Hardy 

      Athlete Profiles: JJ Aldrich | Veronica Hardy 

      Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

      Charles Johnson vs Jake Hadley 

          Athlete Profiles: Charles Johnson | Jake Hadley 

          Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

          Billy Ray Goff vs Trey Waters 

            Athlete Profiles: Billy Ray Goff | Trey Waters

            Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

            Tabatha Ricci vs Tecia Pennington 

                Athlete Profiles: Tabatha Ricci | Tecia Pennington

                Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                Terrance McKinney vs Esteban Ribovics 

                      Athlete Profiles: Terrance McKinney | Esteban Ribovics 

                      Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                      Chase Hooper vs Viacheslav Borshchev 

                      Athlete Profiles: Chase Hooper | Viacheslav Borshchev

                      Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                      Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Robelis Despaigne

                            Athlete Profiles: Waldo Cortes Acosta | Robelis Despaigne

                            Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                            Alex Caceres vs Sean Woodson

                                Athlete Profiles: Alex Caceres | Sean Woodson

                                Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                                Diego Ferreira vs Mateusz Rębecki 

                                Athlete Profiles: Diego Ferreira | Mateusz Rębecki 

                                Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                                Alonzo Menifield vs Carlos Ulberg 

                                  Athlete Profiles: Alonzo Menifield | Carlos Ulberg

                                  Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                                  Co-Main Event: Joaquin Buckley vs Nursulton Ruziboev 

                                  Athlete Profiles: Joaquin Buckley | Nursulton Ruziboev

                                  Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                                  Main Event: Derrick Lewis vs Rodrigo Nascimento 

                                    Athlete Profiles: Derrick Lewis | Rodrigo Nascimento

                                    Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                                    Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento, live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Prelims start 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. 

                                    Tags
                                    winners
                                    Live Results
                                    fight results
                                    judges scorecards
                                    official scorecards
                                    UFC St. Louis
                                    LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 15: UFC legend Art Jimmerson interacts with fans during a Q&A session before the UFC 167 weigh-in inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 15, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Im
                                    Athletes

                                    Art Jimmerson, 1963 - 2024

                                    More
                                    The new UFC Official Fight Glove 3EIGHT/5EIGHT
                                    Announcements

                                    UFC ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE REDESIGN OF THE UFC…

                                    New Glove Engineered for Fit and Function, with Improved Ergonomics and Updated Technology for Maximum Protection

                                    More
                                    Mauricio Shogun Rua
                                    Hall Of Fame

                                    Mauricio "Shogun" Rua Named To UFC Hall of Fame Class…

                                    Rua Will Be Inducted To The Pioneer Wing During The 2024 Hall Of Fame Ceremony This Summer

                                    More