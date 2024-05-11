Official Scorecards | UFC St. Louis

UFC returns to St. Louis, Mo. for the first time since 2018 with a thrilling heavyweight showdown as fan favorite and No. 12 ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis faces No. 15 Rodrigo Nascimento. Also on the card, No. 12 ranked light heavyweight contender Alonzo Menifield takes on Carlos Ulberg.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs NASCIMENTO will take place Saturday, May 11 at Enterprise Center. The entire event will simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN and ESPN+ starting with the prelims at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento
JJ Aldrich vs Veronica Hardy
Charles Johnson vs Jake Hadley
Billy Ray Goff vs Trey Waters
Tabatha Ricci vs Tecia Pennington
Terrance McKinney vs Esteban Ribovics
Chase Hooper vs Viacheslav Borshchev
Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Robelis Despaigne
Alex Caceres vs Sean Woodson
Diego Ferreira vs Mateusz Rębecki
Alonzo Menifield vs Carlos Ulberg
Co-Main Event: Joaquin Buckley vs Nursulton Ruziboev
Main Event: Derrick Lewis vs Rodrigo Nascimento
