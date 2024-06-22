 Skip to main content
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Saudi Arabia

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov, Live From Kingdom Arena In Saudi Arabia
Jun. 22, 2024

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, marks its inaugural event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a showstopping main event between No.3 Robert Whittaker, and rising middleweight star Ikram Aliskerov in partnership with the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) on June 22, 2024.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: WHITTAKER VS ALISKEROV kicks off at a special time. Prelims begin at 12pm ET/9am PT on ESPN & ESPN+, while the main card kicks off on ABC at 3pm ET/12pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Prelim Results | Main Card Results

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov Scorecards 

Xiao Long vs ChangHo Lee

ChangHo Lee (29-28, 29-28) defeats Xiao Long by split decision (29-28)

Official Result: ChangHo Lee (29-28, 29-28) defeats Xiao Long by split decision (29-28) | Prelim Results | Main Card Results

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs Brendson Riberio

Magomed Gadzhiyasuov defeats Brendson Ribeiro by majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Official Result: Magomed Gadzhiyasuov defeats Brendson Ribeiro by majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28) | Prelim Results | Main Card Results

Kyung Ho Kang vs Muin Gafurov 

Muin Gafurov defeats Kyung Ho Kang by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Official Result: Muin Gafurov defeats Kyung Ho Kang by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Prelim Results | Main Card Results

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs Nicolas Dalby 

Rinat Fakhretdinov (29-28, 29-28) defeats Nicolas Dalby by split decision (29-28)

Official Result: Rinat Fakhretdinov (29-28, 29-28) defeats Nicolas Dalby by split decision (29-28) | Prelim Results | Main Card Results

Muhammad Naimov vs Felipe Lima 

Felipe Lima defeats Muhammad Naimov by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:15 of Round 3

Official Result: Felipe Lima defeats Muhammad Naimov by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:15 of Round 3 | Prelim Results | Main Card Results

Nasrat Haqparast vs Jared Gordon

Nasrat Haqparast (29-28, 29-28) defeats Jared Gordon by split decision (29-28)

Official Result: Nasrat Haqparast (29-28, 29-28) defeats Jared Gordon by split decision (29-28)  | Prelim Results | Main Card Results

Johnny Walker vs Volkan Oezdemir 

Volkan Oezdemir defeats Johnny Walker by KO at 2:28 of Round 1

Official Result: Volkan Oezdemir defeats Johnny Walker by KO at 2:28 of Round 1 | Prelim Results | Main Card Results

Shara Magomedov vs Antonio Trocoli 

Shara Magomedov defeats Antonio Trocoli by KO (strikes) at 2:27 of Round 3

Official Result: Shara Magomedov defeats Antonio Trocoli by KO (strikes) at 2:27 of Round 3 | Prelim Results | Main Card Results

Kelvin Gastelum vs Daniel Rodriguez 

Kelvin Gastelum defeats Daniel Rodriguez by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Official Result: Kelvin Gastelum defeats Daniel Rodriguez by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27) | Prelim Results | Main Card Results

Co-Main Event: Sergei Pavlovich vs Alexander Volkov 

Alexander Volkov defeats Sergei Pavlovich by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Official Result: Alexander Volkov defeats Sergei Pavlovich by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) | Prelim Results | Main Card Results

Main Event: Robert Whittaker vs Ikram Aliskerov 

Athlete Profiles: Robert Whittaker | Ikram Aliskerov

Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov, live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off on ABC at 3pm ET/12pm PT..

