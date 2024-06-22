Official Scorecards | UFC Saudi Arabia

Special Feature
UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, marks its inaugural event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a showstopping main event between No.3 Robert Whittaker, and rising middleweight star Ikram Aliskerov in partnership with the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) on June 22, 2024.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: WHITTAKER VS ALISKEROV kicks off at a special time. Prelims begin at 12pm ET/9am PT on ESPN & ESPN+, while the main card kicks off on ABC at 3pm ET/12pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov Scorecards
Xiao Long vs ChangHo Lee
Official Result: ChangHo Lee (29-28, 29-28) defeats Xiao Long by split decision (29-28) | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs Brendson Riberio
Official Result: Magomed Gadzhiyasuov defeats Brendson Ribeiro by majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28) | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Kyung Ho Kang vs Muin Gafurov
Official Result: Muin Gafurov defeats Kyung Ho Kang by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Rinat Fakhretdinov vs Nicolas Dalby
Official Result: Rinat Fakhretdinov (29-28, 29-28) defeats Nicolas Dalby by split decision (29-28) | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Muhammad Naimov vs Felipe Lima
Official Result: Felipe Lima defeats Muhammad Naimov by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:15 of Round 3 | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Nasrat Haqparast vs Jared Gordon
Official Result: Nasrat Haqparast (29-28, 29-28) defeats Jared Gordon by split decision (29-28) | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Johnny Walker vs Volkan Oezdemir
Official Result: Volkan Oezdemir defeats Johnny Walker by KO at 2:28 of Round 1 | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Shara Magomedov vs Antonio Trocoli
Official Result: Shara Magomedov defeats Antonio Trocoli by KO (strikes) at 2:27 of Round 3 | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Kelvin Gastelum vs Daniel Rodriguez
Official Result: Kelvin Gastelum defeats Daniel Rodriguez by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27) | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Co-Main Event: Sergei Pavlovich vs Alexander Volkov
Official Result: Alexander Volkov defeats Sergei Pavlovich by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Main Event: Robert Whittaker vs Ikram Aliskerov
Athlete Profiles: Robert Whittaker | Ikram Aliskerov
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov, live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off on ABC at 3pm ET/12pm PT..
