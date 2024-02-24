Official Scorecards | UFC Mexico City

Top-ranked flyweights headline the UFC's triumphant return to Mexico City as No. 1 contender Brandon Moreno rematches recent title-contender Brandon Royval in the main event. A five-round rematch is also featured in the co-main event when No. 3 featherweight Yair Rodriguez takes on No. 4 Brian Ortega.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORENO vs ROYVAL 2 takes place Saturday, February 24 from the Arena CDMX in Mexico D.F., Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico and will be available on ESPN+ in the US. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2 Scorecards
Erik Silva vs Muhammad Naimov
Athlete Profiles: Erik Silva | Muhammad Naimov
Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Victor Altamirano vs Felipe dos Santos
Athlete Profiles: Victor Altamirano | Felipe dos Santos
Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Ronaldo Rodriguez vs Denys Bondar
Athlete Profiles: Ronaldo Rodriguez | Denys Bondar
Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Claudio Puelles vs Farès Ziam
Athlete Profiles: Claudio Puelles | Farès Ziam
Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Edgar Chairez vs Daniel Lacerda
Athlete Profiles: Edgar Chairez | Daniel Lacerda
Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Jesus Aguilar vs Mateus Mendonça
Athlete Profiles: Jesus Aguilar | Mateus Mendonça
Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Cristian Quiñonez vs Raoni Barcelos
Athlete Profiles: Cristian Quiñonez | Raoni Barcelos
Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Manuel Torres vs Chris Duncan
Athlete Profiles: Manuel Torres | Chris Duncan
Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Yazmin Jauregui vs Sam Hughes
Athlete Profiles: Yazmin Jauregui | Sam Hughes
Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Raul Rosas Jr. vs Ricky Turcios
Athlete Profiles: Raul Rosas Jr. | Ricky Turcios
Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Daniel Zellhuber vs Francisco Prado
Athlete Profiles: Daniel Zellhuber | Francisco Prado
Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Co-Main Event: Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega
Athlete Profiles: Yair Rodriguez | Brian Ortega
Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs Brandon Royval
Athlete Profiles: Brandon Moreno | Brandon Royval
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2, live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Athletes
Jamahal Hill Talks UFC 300 Main Event
Hall Of Fame