Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Mexico City

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2, Live From Arena CDMX In Mexico City
Feb. 24, 2024

Top-ranked flyweights headline the UFC's triumphant return to Mexico City as No. 1 contender Brandon Moreno rematches recent title-contender Brandon Royval in the main event. A five-round rematch is also featured in the co-main event when No. 3 featherweight Yair Rodriguez takes on No. 4 Brian Ortega.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORENO vs ROYVAL 2 takes place Saturday, February 24 from the Arena CDMX in Mexico D.F., Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico and will be available on ESPN+ in the US. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Prelim Results | Main Card Results

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2 Scorecards 

Erik Silva vs Muhammad Naimov 

      Athlete Profiles: Erik Silva | Muhammad Naimov 

      Victor Altamirano vs Felipe dos Santos 

        Athlete Profiles: Victor Altamirano | Felipe dos Santos

        Ronaldo Rodriguez vs Denys Bondar 

          Athlete Profiles: Ronaldo Rodriguez | Denys Bondar 

          Claudio Puelles vs Farès Ziam 

            Athlete Profiles: Claudio Puelles | Farès Ziam

            Edgar Chairez vs Daniel Lacerda 

                Athlete Profiles: Edgar Chairez | Daniel Lacerda

                Jesus Aguilar vs Mateus Mendonça

                      Athlete Profiles: Jesus Aguilar | Mateus Mendonça

                      Cristian Quiñonez vs Raoni Barcelos 

                          Athlete Profiles: Cristian Quiñonez | Raoni Barcelos

                          Manuel Torres vs Chris Duncan

                          Athlete Profiles: Manuel Torres | Chris Duncan

                          Yazmin Jauregui vs Sam Hughes

                                Athlete Profiles: Yazmin Jauregui | Sam Hughes 

                                Raul Rosas Jr. vs Ricky Turcios 

                                  Athlete Profiles: Raul Rosas Jr. | Ricky Turcios

                                  Daniel Zellhuber vs Francisco Prado

                                      Athlete Profiles: Daniel Zellhuber | Francisco Prado

                                      Co-Main Event: Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega 

                                        Athlete Profiles: Yair Rodriguez | Brian Ortega

                                        Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs Brandon Royval 

                                        Athlete Profiles: Brandon Moreno | Brandon Royval

                                        Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2, live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

