Bruce Buffer announces a fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Macau

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo, Live From Galaxy Arena In Macau
By UFC Staff Report • Nov. 22, 2024

UFC returns to Macau for the first time in a decade for UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo. Former UFC bantamweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Petr Yan is set to face former UFC flyweight champion and No. 5 ranked bantamweight Deiveson Figueiredo. In the co-main event, former UFC women's strawweight title challenger and No. 2 ranked Yan Xiaonan reignites her championship quest by taking on surging phenom and No. 9 ranked Tabatha Ricci.

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo takes place live from Galaxy Arena on Saturday, November 23. The prelims start at 3am ET/12am PT, while the main card kicks off live at 6am ET/3am PT. You can watch the entire card live on ESPN+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo Scorecards

Maheshate vs Nikolas Motta

Athlete Profiles: Maheshate | Nikolas Motta

Xiao Long vs Quang Le

Athlete Profiles: Xiao Long | Quang Le

Lone'er Kavanagh vs Jose Ochoa

Athlete Profiles: Lone'er Kavanagh | Jose Ochoa

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel vs Carlos Hernandez

Athlete Profiles: Nyamjargal Tumendemberel | Carlos Hernandez

Road To UFC Strawweight Final: Shi Ming vs Feng Xiaocan

Athlete Profiles: Shi Ming | Feng Xiaocan

Road To UFC Flyweight Final: Kiru Sahota vs Donghun Choi

Athlete Profiles: Kiru Sahota | Donghun Choi

Road To UFC Bantamweight Final: Baergeng Jieleyisi vs SuYoung You

Athlete Profiles: Baergeng Jieleyisi vs SuYoung You

Zhang Mingyang vs Ozzy Diaz

Athlete Profiles: Zhang Mingyang | Ozzy Diaz

Volkan Oezdemir vs Carlos Ulberg

Athlete Profiles: Volkan Oezdemir | Carlos Ulberg

Wang Cong vs Gabriella Fernandes

Athlete Profiles: Wang Cong | Gabriella Fernandes

Song Kenan vs Muslim Salikhov

Athlete Profiles: Song Kenan | Muslim Salikhov

Co-Main Event: Yan Xiaonan vs Tabatha Ricci

Athlete Profiles: Yan Xiaonan | Tabatha Ricci

Main Event: Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo

Athlete Profiles: Petr Yan | Deiveson Figueiredo

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo, live from Galaxy Arena in Macau, China on November 23, 2024. Prelims start at 3am ET/12am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 6am ET/3am PT.

