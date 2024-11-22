Official Scorecards | UFC Macau

Announcements
UFC returns to Macau for the first time in a decade for UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo. Former UFC bantamweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Petr Yan is set to face former UFC flyweight champion and No. 5 ranked bantamweight Deiveson Figueiredo. In the co-main event, former UFC women's strawweight title challenger and No. 2 ranked Yan Xiaonan reignites her championship quest by taking on surging phenom and No. 9 ranked Tabatha Ricci.
UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo takes place live from Galaxy Arena on Saturday, November 23. The prelims start at 3am ET/12am PT, while the main card kicks off live at 6am ET/3am PT. You can watch the entire card live on ESPN+.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo Scorecards
Maheshate vs Nikolas Motta
Athlete Profiles: Maheshate | Nikolas Motta
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Xiao Long vs Quang Le
Athlete Profiles: Xiao Long | Quang Le
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Lone'er Kavanagh vs Jose Ochoa
Athlete Profiles: Lone'er Kavanagh | Jose Ochoa
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Nyamjargal Tumendemberel vs Carlos Hernandez
Athlete Profiles: Nyamjargal Tumendemberel | Carlos Hernandez
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Road To UFC Strawweight Final: Shi Ming vs Feng Xiaocan
Athlete Profiles: Shi Ming | Feng Xiaocan
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Road To UFC Flyweight Final: Kiru Sahota vs Donghun Choi
Athlete Profiles: Kiru Sahota | Donghun Choi
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Road To UFC Bantamweight Final: Baergeng Jieleyisi vs SuYoung You
Athlete Profiles: Baergeng Jieleyisi vs SuYoung You
Zhang Mingyang vs Ozzy Diaz
Athlete Profiles: Zhang Mingyang | Ozzy Diaz
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Volkan Oezdemir vs Carlos Ulberg
Athlete Profiles: Volkan Oezdemir | Carlos Ulberg
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Wang Cong vs Gabriella Fernandes
Athlete Profiles: Wang Cong | Gabriella Fernandes
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Song Kenan vs Muslim Salikhov
Athlete Profiles: Song Kenan | Muslim Salikhov
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Co-Main Event: Yan Xiaonan vs Tabatha Ricci
Athlete Profiles: Yan Xiaonan | Tabatha Ricci
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Main Event: Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo
Athlete Profiles: Petr Yan | Deiveson Figueiredo
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo, live from Galaxy Arena in Macau, China on November 23, 2024. Prelims start at 3am ET/12am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 6am ET/3am PT.
Tags
Interviews
UFC UNFILTERED | Talking UFC 309 With Ode Osbourne And…
Announcements