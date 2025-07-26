 Skip to main content
Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer is seen during the UFC 318 event
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Abu Dhabi

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight At UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs De Ridder, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi On July 26
By UFC Staff Report • Jul. 26, 2025

UFC, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), returns to the UAE capital with an epic middleweight fight as No. 5 ranked Robert Whittaker takes on rising star Reinier de Ridder on Saturday July 26, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: WHITTAKER vs DE RIDDER airs at a special time: prelims kick off at 12pm ET/9am PT and air on both ESPN & ESPN+. Main card action gets underway live and free on ABC starting at 3pm ET/12pm PT.

UFC Abu Dhabi Scorecards

Martin Buday vs Marcus Buchecha

Athlete Profiles: Martin Buday | Marcus Buchecha

Mohammad Yahya vs Steven Nguyen

Athlete Profiles: Mohammad Yahya | Steven Nguyen

Ibo Aslan vs Billy Elekana

Athlete Profiles: Ibo Aslan | Billy Elekana

Amanda Ribas vs Tabatha Ricci

Athlete Profiles: Amanda Ribas | Tabatha Ricci

Davey Grant vs Da’Mon Blackshear

Athlete Profiles: Davey Grant | Da’Mon Blackshear

Muslim Salikhov vs Carlos Leal

Athlete Profiles: Muslim Salikhov | Carlos Leal

Bryce Mitchell vs Said Nurmagomedov

Athlete Profiles: Bryce Mitchell | Said Nurmagomedov

Nikita Krylov vs Bogan Guskov

Athlete Profiles: Nikita Krylov | Bogan Guskov

Asu Almabayev vs Jose Ochoa

Athlete Profiles: Asu Almabayev | Jose Ochoa

Shara Magomedov vs Marc-Andre Barriault

Athlete Profiles: Shara Magomedov | Marc-Andre Barriault

Co-Main Event: Petr Yan vs Marcus McGhee

Athlete Profiles: Petr Yan | Marcus McGhee

Main Event: Robert Whittaker vs Reinier de Ridder

Athlete Profiles: Robert Whittaker | Reinier de Ridder

