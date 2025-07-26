Official Scorecards | UFC Abu Dhabi

UFC, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), returns to the UAE capital with an epic middleweight fight as No. 5 ranked Robert Whittaker takes on rising star Reinier de Ridder on Saturday July 26, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: WHITTAKER vs DE RIDDER airs at a special time: prelims kick off at 12pm ET/9am PT and air on both ESPN & ESPN+. Main card action gets underway live and free on ABC starting at 3pm ET/12pm PT.
Martin Buday vs Marcus Buchecha
Athlete Profiles: Martin Buday | Marcus Buchecha
Mohammad Yahya vs Steven Nguyen
Athlete Profiles: Mohammad Yahya | Steven Nguyen
Ibo Aslan vs Billy Elekana
Athlete Profiles: Ibo Aslan | Billy Elekana
Amanda Ribas vs Tabatha Ricci
Athlete Profiles: Amanda Ribas | Tabatha Ricci
Davey Grant vs Da’Mon Blackshear
Athlete Profiles: Davey Grant | Da’Mon Blackshear
Muslim Salikhov vs Carlos Leal
Athlete Profiles: Muslim Salikhov | Carlos Leal
Bryce Mitchell vs Said Nurmagomedov
Athlete Profiles: Bryce Mitchell | Said Nurmagomedov
Nikita Krylov vs Bogan Guskov
Athlete Profiles: Nikita Krylov | Bogan Guskov
Asu Almabayev vs Jose Ochoa
Athlete Profiles: Asu Almabayev | Jose Ochoa
Shara Magomedov vs Marc-Andre Barriault
Athlete Profiles: Shara Magomedov | Marc-Andre Barriault
Co-Main Event: Petr Yan vs Marcus McGhee
Athlete Profiles: Petr Yan | Marcus McGhee
Main Event: Robert Whittaker vs Reinier de Ridder
Athlete Profiles: Robert Whittaker | Reinier de Ridder
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs De Ridder, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on July 26, 2025. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main card at 3pm ET/12pm PT.