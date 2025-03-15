 Skip to main content
Joe Martinez anuncia a luta principal do UFC Arábia Saudita. (Foto por Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas On March 15
By UFC Staff Report • Mar. 15, 2025

UFC returns to the APEX with a pivotal rematch in the middleweight division as No. 8 ranked Marvin Vettori takes on No. 10 Roman Dolidze in the main event. In the co-main event, a thrilling welterweight bout pits Chidi Njokuani against Elizeu Zaleksi dos Santos in a clash of veteran finishers.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VETTORI vs DOLIDZE 2 takes place Saturday, March 15 in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream live on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) starting with the prelims at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT. 

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2 Scorecards

Yuneisy Duben vs Carli Judice

Athlete Profiles: Yuneisy Duben | Carli Judice

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Josiane Nunes vs Priscila Cachoeira

Athlete Profiles: Josiane Nunes | Priscila Cachoeira

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Daniel Barez vs Andre Lima

Athlete Profiles: Daniel Barez | Andre Lima

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Stephanie Luciano vs Sam Hughes

Athlete Profiles: Stephanie Luciano | Sam Hughes

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Carlos Vera vs Josias Musasa

Athlete Profiles: Carlos Vera | Josias Musasa

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

SuYoung You vs AJ Cunningham

Athlete Profiles: SuYoung You | AJ Cunningham

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Ryan Spann

Athlete Profiles: Waldo Cortes Acosta | Ryan Spann

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Please enable Javascript to view this content

SeungWoo Choi vs Kevin Vallejos

Athlete Profiles: SeungWoo Choi | Kevin Vallejos

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Diyar Nurgozhay vs Brendson Ribeiro

Athlete Profiles: Diyar Nurgozhay | Brendson Ribeiro

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Da'Mon Blackshear vs Cody Gibson

Athlete Profiles: Da'Mon Blackshear | Cody Gibson

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Alexander Hernandez vs Kurt Holobaugh

 

Athlete Profiles: Alexander Hernandez | Kurt Holobaugh

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Co-Main Event: Chidi Njokuani vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Athlete Profiles: Chidi Njokuani | Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Main Event: Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze

Athlete Profiles: Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 15, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Tags
scorecards
official scorecards
judges scorecards