Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2

UFC returns to the APEX with a pivotal rematch in the middleweight division as No. 8 ranked Marvin Vettori takes on No. 10 Roman Dolidze in the main event. In the co-main event, a thrilling welterweight bout pits Chidi Njokuani against Elizeu Zaleksi dos Santos in a clash of veteran finishers.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VETTORI vs DOLIDZE 2 takes place Saturday, March 15 in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream live on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) starting with the prelims at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2 Scorecards
Yuneisy Duben vs Carli Judice
Athlete Profiles: Yuneisy Duben | Carli Judice
Josiane Nunes vs Priscila Cachoeira
Athlete Profiles: Josiane Nunes | Priscila Cachoeira
Daniel Barez vs Andre Lima
Athlete Profiles: Daniel Barez | Andre Lima
Stephanie Luciano vs Sam Hughes
Athlete Profiles: Stephanie Luciano | Sam Hughes
Carlos Vera vs Josias Musasa
Athlete Profiles: Carlos Vera | Josias Musasa
SuYoung You vs AJ Cunningham
Athlete Profiles: SuYoung You | AJ Cunningham
Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Ryan Spann
Athlete Profiles: Waldo Cortes Acosta | Ryan Spann
SeungWoo Choi vs Kevin Vallejos
Athlete Profiles: SeungWoo Choi | Kevin Vallejos
Diyar Nurgozhay vs Brendson Ribeiro
Athlete Profiles: Diyar Nurgozhay | Brendson Ribeiro
Da'Mon Blackshear vs Cody Gibson
Athlete Profiles: Da'Mon Blackshear | Cody Gibson
Alexander Hernandez vs Kurt Holobaugh
Athlete Profiles: Alexander Hernandez | Kurt Holobaugh
Co-Main Event: Chidi Njokuani vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Athlete Profiles: Chidi Njokuani | Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Main Event: Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze
Athlete Profiles: Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 15, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.