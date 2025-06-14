 Skip to main content
Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer introduces a fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Amalie Arena on December 14, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Atlanta

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Buckley, Live From State Farm Arena In Atlanta On June 14
By UFC Staff Report • Jun. 14, 2025

UFC returns to Atlanta with a thrilling welterweight bout that sees former champion and current No. 5 ranked contender Kamaru Usman battle surging No. 7 ranked Joaquin Buckley. Also, former strawweight champion and No. 7 ranked flyweight contender Rose Namajunas takes on No. 11 Miranda Maverick.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: USMAN vs BUCKLEY takes place Saturday, June 14 at State Farm Arena. The entire card will be available in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting with the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The main card will also air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, kicking off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Buckley Scorecards

Jamey-Lyn Horth vs Vanessa Demopoulos

Jamey-Lyn Horth | Vanessa Demopoulos

Phil Rowe vs Ange Loosa

Phil Rowe | Ange Loosa

Ricky Simon vs Cameron Smotherman

Ricky Simon | Cameron Smotherman

Cody Durden vs Jose Ochoa

Cody Durden | Jose Ochoa

Malcolm Wellmaker vs Kris Moutinho

Malcolm Wellmaker | Kris Moutinho

Michael Chiesa vs Court McGee

Michael Chiesa | Court McGee

Paul Craig vs Rodolfo Bellato

Paul Craig | Rodolfo Bellato

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Alonzo Menifield vs Oumar Sy

Alonzo Menifield | Oumar Sy

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Cody Brundage

Mansur Abdul-Malik | Cody Brundage

Cody Garbrandt vs Raoni Barcelos

Cody Garbrandt | Raoni Barcelos

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Andre Petroski

Edmen Shahbazyan | Andre Petroski

Co-Main Event: Rose Namajunas vs Miranda Maverick

Rose Namajunas | Miranda Maverick

Main Event: Kamaru Usman vs Joaquin Buckley

Kamaru Usman | Joaquin Buckley

