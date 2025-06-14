Official Scorecards | UFC Atlanta

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: USMAN vs BUCKLEY takes place Saturday, June 14 at State Farm Arena. The entire card will be available in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting with the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The main card will also air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, kicking off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Buckley Scorecards