Official Scorecards | UFC Atlanta

UFC returns to Atlanta with a thrilling welterweight bout that sees former champion and current No. 5 ranked contender Kamaru Usman battle surging No. 7 ranked Joaquin Buckley. Also, former strawweight champion and No. 7 ranked flyweight contender Rose Namajunas takes on No. 11 Miranda Maverick.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: USMAN vs BUCKLEY takes place Saturday, June 14 at State Farm Arena. The entire card will be available in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting with the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The main card will also air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, kicking off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Buckley Scorecards
Jamey-Lyn Horth vs Vanessa Demopoulos
Jamey-Lyn Horth | Vanessa Demopoulos
Phil Rowe vs Ange Loosa
Phil Rowe | Ange Loosa
Ricky Simon vs Cameron Smotherman
Ricky Simon | Cameron Smotherman
Cody Durden vs Jose Ochoa
Cody Durden | Jose Ochoa
Malcolm Wellmaker vs Kris Moutinho
Malcolm Wellmaker | Kris Moutinho
Michael Chiesa vs Court McGee
Michael Chiesa | Court McGee
Paul Craig vs Rodolfo Bellato
Alonzo Menifield vs Oumar Sy
Alonzo Menifield | Oumar Sy
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Cody Brundage
Mansur Abdul-Malik | Cody Brundage
Cody Garbrandt vs Raoni Barcelos
Cody Garbrandt | Raoni Barcelos
Edmen Shahbazyan vs Andre Petroski
Edmen Shahbazyan | Andre Petroski
Co-Main Event: Rose Namajunas vs Miranda Maverick
Rose Namajunas | Miranda Maverick
Main Event: Kamaru Usman vs Joaquin Buckley
Kamaru Usman | Joaquin Buckley
