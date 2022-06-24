 Skip to main content
Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer introduces the co-main event during the UFC 275 event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot, Live From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
Jun. 25, 2022

UFC returned to UFC APEX with a thrilling lightweight contenders’ bout featuring No. 11 ranked Arman Tsarukyan taking on No. 12 Mateusz Gamrot. The co-main event saw No. 15 Shakvat Rakhmonov upend No. 10 ranked welterweight Neil Magny with a second round submission. 

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TSARUKYAN vs. GAMROT will took place Saturday, June 25 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. 

The main event was scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More 

Who Won Bonuses at UFC Vegas 57?

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot Scorecards

Vanessa Demopoulos vs Jinh Yu Frey 

Official Result - Vanessa Demopoulos defeats Jinh Yu Frey via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

Brian Kelleher vs Mario Bautista

Official Result - Mario Bautista def. Brian Kelleher via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:27 of the first round

JP Buys vs Cody Durden

Cody Durden defeats JP Buys via TKO (strikes) at 1:08 of the first round

Raulian Paiva vs Sergey Morozov

Official Result - Sergey Morozov defeats Raulian Paiva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs TJ Brown 

Official Result - Shayilan Nuerdanbieke defeats TJ Brown via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Results, Highlights & More

 

Carlos Ulberg vs Tafon Nchukwi 

Official Result - Carlos Ulberg defeats Tafon Nchukwi via TKO (strikes) at 1:15 of the first round.

Chris Curtis vs Rodolfo Vieira

Official Result - Chris Curtis defeats Rodolfo Vieira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) 

Nate Maness vs Umar Nurmagomedov

Official Result - Umar Nurmagomedov defeats Nate Maness via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

Thiago Moises vs Christos Giagos 

Thiago Moises def. Christos Giagos via submission (rear naked choke) at 3:05 of round one

Josh Parisian vs Alan Baudot 

Official Result - Josh Parisian defeats Alan Baudot via TKO (strikes) at 3:04 of round two

Co-Main Event: Neil Magny vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Official Result - Shavkat Rakhmonov defeats Neil Magny via submission (guillotine) at 4:58 of round two

Main Event: Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot 

Official Result - Mateusz Gamrot defeats Arman Tsarukyan via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) | Results, Highlights & More

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot Took Place Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada on June 25, 2022. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass

: