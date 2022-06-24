Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

UFC returned to UFC APEX with a thrilling lightweight contenders’ bout featuring No. 11 ranked Arman Tsarukyan taking on No. 12 Mateusz Gamrot. The co-main event saw No. 15 Shakvat Rakhmonov upend No. 10 ranked welterweight Neil Magny with a second round submission.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TSARUKYAN vs. GAMROT will took place Saturday, June 25 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

The main event was scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds.