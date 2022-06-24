Athletes
See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot, Live From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
UFC returned to UFC APEX with a thrilling lightweight contenders’ bout featuring No. 11 ranked Arman Tsarukyan taking on No. 12 Mateusz Gamrot. The co-main event saw No. 15 Shakvat Rakhmonov upend No. 10 ranked welterweight Neil Magny with a second round submission.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TSARUKYAN vs. GAMROT will took place Saturday, June 25 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
The main event was scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More
Who Won Bonuses at UFC Vegas 57?
UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot Scorecards
Vanessa Demopoulos vs Jinh Yu Frey
Official Result - Vanessa Demopoulos defeats Jinh Yu Frey via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) | Results, Highlights & More
Brian Kelleher vs Mario Bautista
Official Result - Mario Bautista defeats Brian Kelleher via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:27 of the first round | Results, Highlights & More
JP Buys vs Cody Durden
Official Result - Cody Durden defeats JP Buys via TKO (strikes) at 1:08 of the first round | Results, Highlights & More
Raulian Paiva vs Sergey Morozov
Official Result - Sergey Morozov defeats Raulian Paiva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs TJ Brown
Official Result - Shayilan Nuerdanbieke defeats TJ Brown via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Carlos Ulberg vs Tafon Nchukwi
Official Result - Carlos Ulberg defeats Tafon Nchukwi via TKO (strikes) at 1:15 of the first round. | Results, Highlights & More
Chris Curtis vs Rodolfo Vieira
Official Result - Chris Curtis defeats Rodolfo Vieira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Nate Maness vs Umar Nurmagomedov
Official Result - Umar Nurmagomedov defeats Nate Maness via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25) | Results, Highlights & More
Thiago Moises vs Christos Giagos
Official Result - Thiago Moises defeats Christos Giagos via submission (rear naked choke) at 3:05 of round one | Results, Highlights & More
Josh Parisian vs Alan Baudot
Official Result - Josh Parisian defeats Alan Baudot via TKO (strikes) at 3:04 of round two | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Neil Magny vs Shavkat Rakhmonov
Official Result - Shavkat Rakhmonov defeats Neil Magny via submission (guillotine) at 4:58 of round two | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot
Official Result - Mateusz Gamrot defeats Arman Tsarukyan via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) | Results, Highlights & More
UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot Took Place Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada on June 25, 2022. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!
