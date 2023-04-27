 Skip to main content
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon, Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas
Apr. 29, 2023

UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with an exciting bantamweight contenders’ tilt that will see No. 8 ranked Song Yadong battle No. 10 Ricky Simon. Also, Dana White’s Contender Series signee Caio Borralho looks to push his unbeaten streak to 14 bouts when he takes on hard-hitting Michal Oleksiejczuk in an intriguing middleweight bout.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SONG VS SIMON will take place Saturday, April 29 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The prelims will be seen on ESPN2 and ESPN+ beginning at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. 

 

UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon Scorecards 

Hailey Cowan vs Jamey-Lyn Horth

      Athlete Profiles: Hailey Cowan | Jamey-Lyn Horth 

      Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Journey Newson vs Marcus McGhee 

      Athlete Profiles: Journey Newson | Marcus McGhee

      Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Stephanie Egger vs Irina Alekseeva

        Athlete Profiles: Stephanie Egger | Irina Alekseeva

        Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More 

         

        Cody Durden vs Charles Johnson

        Athlete Profiles: Cody Durden | Charles Johnson 

        Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More 

         

        Martin Buday vs Jake Collier

        Athlete Profiles: Martin Buday | Jake Collier

        Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More 

         

        Josh Quinlan vs Trey Waters

          Athlete Profiles: Josh Quinlan | Trey Waters

          Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More 

           

          Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta

          Athlete Profiles: Marcos Rogerio de Lima | Waldo Cortes Acosta

          Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More 

           

          Julian Erosa vs Fernando Padilla 

          Athlete Profiles: Julian Erosa | Fernando Padilla 

          Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More 

           

          Rodolfo Vieira vs Cody Brundage

          Athlete Profiles: Rodolfo Vieira | Cody Brundage

          Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More 

           

          Co-Main Event: Caio Borralho vs Michal Oleksiejczuk 

          Athlete Profiles: Caio Borralho | Michal Oleksiejczuk

          Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More 

           

          Main Event: Song Yadong vs Ricky Simon 

          Athlete Profiles: Song Yadong | Ricky Simon

          Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More 

           

          Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. 

