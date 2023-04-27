Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon

Interviews
See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon, Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas
UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with an exciting bantamweight contenders’ tilt that will see No. 8 ranked Song Yadong battle No. 10 Ricky Simon. Also, Dana White’s Contender Series signee Caio Borralho looks to push his unbeaten streak to 14 bouts when he takes on hard-hitting Michal Oleksiejczuk in an intriguing middleweight bout.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SONG VS SIMON will take place Saturday, April 29 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The prelims will be seen on ESPN2 and ESPN+ beginning at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon Scorecards
Hailey Cowan vs Jamey-Lyn Horth
Hailey Cowan | Jamey-Lyn Horth
Journey Newson vs Marcus McGhee
Journey Newson | Marcus McGhee
Stephanie Egger vs Irina Alekseeva
Stephanie Egger | Irina Alekseeva
Cody Durden vs Charles Johnson
Cody Durden | Charles Johnson
Martin Buday vs Jake Collier
Martin Buday | Jake Collier
Josh Quinlan vs Trey Waters
Josh Quinlan | Trey Waters
Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta
Marcos Rogerio de Lima | Waldo Cortes Acosta
Julian Erosa vs Fernando Padilla
Julian Erosa | Fernando Padilla
Rodolfo Vieira vs Cody Brundage
Rodolfo Vieira | Cody Brundage
Co-Main Event: Caio Borralho vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
Caio Borralho | Michal Oleksiejczuk
Main Event: Song Yadong vs Ricky Simon
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.