A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC) 
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill, Live From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas, Nevada
Aug. 6, 2022

UFC returned to UFC APEX with a thrilling light heavyweight bout that saw No. 10 ranked Jamahal Hill take down No. 6 ranked Thiago Santos. In the co-main event No. 13 ranked welterweight Geoff Neal became the first fighter to score a TKO victory against No. 6 ranked Vicente Luque. Season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter came to a conclusion with heavyweight Mohammed Usman and flyweight Juliana Miller claiming the title of "The Ultimate Fighter" through stoppage wins. | Results, Highlights & More

 

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill Scorecards

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Stephanie Egger 

Official Result: Mayra Bueno-Silva defeats Stephanie Egger by submission (armbar) at 1:17 of Round 1

Official Result: Mayra Bueno Silva defeats Stephanie Egger by submission (armbar) at 1:17 of Round 1

 

Cory McKenna vs Miranda Granger

Official Result: Cory McKenna defeats Miranda Granger by submission (Von Flue choke) at 1:03 of Round 2

Official Result: Cory McKenna defeats Miranda Granger by submission (Von Flue choke) at 1:03 of Round 2

 

Bryan Battle vs Takashi Sato

Bryan Battle defeats Takashi Sato by KO (head kick) at 0:44 of Round 1

Official Result: Bryan Battle defeats Takashi Sato by KO (head kick) at 0:44 of Round 1

 

Sam Alvey vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

Official Result: Michal Oleksiejczuk defeats Sam Alvey by TKO (punches) at 1:56 of Round 1

Official Result: Michal Oleksiejczuk defeats Sam Alvey by TKO (punches) at 1:56 of Round 1

 

Terrance McKinney vs Erick Gonzalez

Official Result: Terrance McKinney defeats Erick Gonzalez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:17 of Round 1

Official Result: Terrance McKinney defeats Erick Gonzalez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:17 of Round 1

 

Augusto Sakai vs Serghei Spivac

Official Result: Serghei Spivac defeats Augusto Sakai by TKO (punches) at 3:42 of Round 2

Official Result: Serghei Spivac defeats Augusto Sakai by TKO (punches) at 3:42 of Round 2

 

Brogan Walker vs Juliana Miller

Official Result: Juliana Miller defeats Brogan Walker by TKO (strikes) at 3:57 of Round 3

Official Result: Juliana Miller defeats Brogan Walker by TKO (strikes) at 3:57 of Round 3

 

Mohammed Usman vs Zac Pauga

Official Result: Mohammed Usman defeats Zac Pauga by KO (left hook) at 0:36 of Round 2

Official Result: Mohammed Usman defeats Zac Pauga by KO (left hook) at 0:36 of Round 2

 

Co-Main Event: Vicente Luque vs Geoff Neal 

Official Result: Geoff Neal defeats Vicente Luque at KO (punches) at 2:01 of Round 3

Official Result: Geoff Neal defeats Vicente Luque at KO (punches) at 2:01 of Round 3

 

Main Event: Thiago Santos vs Jamahal Hill

Official Result: Jamahal Hill defeats Thiago Santos by TKO (strikes) at 2:31 of Round 4

Official Result: Jamahal Hill defeats Thiago Santos by TKO (strikes) at 2:31 of Round 4

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill took place on August 6, 2022 live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass

: