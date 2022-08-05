Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill

UFC returned to UFC APEX with a thrilling light heavyweight bout that saw No. 10 ranked Jamahal Hill take down No. 6 ranked Thiago Santos. In the co-main event No. 13 ranked welterweight Geoff Neal became the first fighter to score a TKO victory against No. 6 ranked Vicente Luque. Season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter came to a conclusion with heavyweight Mohammed Usman and flyweight Juliana Miller claiming the title of "The Ultimate Fighter" through stoppage wins. | Results, Highlights & More