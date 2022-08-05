Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill

UFC returned to UFC APEX with a thrilling light heavyweight bout that saw No. 10 ranked Jamahal Hill take down No. 6 ranked Thiago Santos. In the co-main event No. 13 ranked welterweight Geoff Neal became the first fighter to score a TKO victory against No. 6 ranked Vicente Luque. Season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter came to a conclusion with heavyweight Mohammed Usman and flyweight Juliana Miller claiming the title of "The Ultimate Fighter" through stoppage wins. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill Scorecards
Mayra Bueno Silva vs Stephanie Egger
Official Result: Mayra Bueno Silva defeats Stephanie Egger by submission (armbar) at 1:17 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Cory McKenna vs Miranda Granger
Official Result: Cory McKenna defeats Miranda Granger by submission (Von Flue choke) at 1:03 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Bryan Battle vs Takashi Sato
Official Result: Bryan Battle defeats Takashi Sato by KO (head kick) at 0:44 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Sam Alvey vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
Official Result: Michal Oleksiejczuk defeats Sam Alvey by TKO (punches) at 1:56 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Terrance McKinney vs Erick Gonzalez
Official Result: Terrance McKinney defeats Erick Gonzalez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:17 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Augusto Sakai vs Serghei Spivac
Official Result: Serghei Spivac defeats Augusto Sakai by TKO (punches) at 3:42 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Brogan Walker vs Juliana Miller
Official Result: Juliana Miller defeats Brogan Walker by TKO (strikes) at 3:57 of Round 3 | Results, Highlights & More
Mohammed Usman vs Zac Pauga
Official Result: Mohammed Usman defeats Zac Pauga by KO (left hook) at 0:36 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Vicente Luque vs Geoff Neal
Official Result: Geoff Neal defeats Vicente Luque at KO (punches) at 2:01 of Round 3 | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Thiago Santos vs Jamahal Hill
Official Result: Jamahal Hill defeats Thiago Santos by TKO (strikes) at 2:31 of Round 4 | Results, Highlights & More
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill took place on August 6, 2022 live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!