Official Scorecards | UFC Des Moines

UFC delivers its first event in Des Moines, Iowa, headlined by a pivotal bantamweight bout that will see No. 4 ranked contender Cory Sandhagen collide with No. 5 ranked Deiveson Figueiredo. The co-main event will see No. 13 ranked middleweight contender Reinier De Ridder square off with undefeated rising star Bo Nickal.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANDHAGEN vs FIGUEIREDO takes place Saturday, May 3 at Wells Fargo Arena. The entire card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting with the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo Results
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo Scorecards
Juliana Miller vs Ivana Petrović
Athlete Profiles: Juliana Miller | Ivana Petrović
Thomas Petersen vs Don'Tale Mayes
Athlete Profiles: Thomas Petersen | Don'Tale Mayes
Gaston Bolanos vs Quang Le
Athlete Profiles: Gaston Bolanos | Quang Le
Marina Rodriguez vs Gillian Robertson
Athlete Profiles: Marina Rodriguez | Gillian Robertson
Ryan Loder vs Azamat Bekoev
Athlete Profiles: Ryan Loder | Azamat Bekoev
Yana Santos vs Miesha Tate
Jeremy Stephens vs Mason Jones
Athlete Profiles: Jeremy Stephens | Mason Jones
Cameron Smotherman vs Serhiy Sidey
Athlete Profiles: Cameron Smotherman | Serhiy Sidey
Montel Jackson vs Daniel Marcos
Athlete Profiles: Montel Jackson | Daniel Marcos
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Daniel Rodriguez
Athlete Profiles: Santiago Ponzinibbio | Daniel Rodriguez
Co-Main Event: Reinier de Ridder vs Bo Nickal
Athlete Profiles: Reinier de Ridder | Bo Nickal
Main Event: Cory Sandhagen vs Deiveson Figueiredo
Athlete Profiles: Cory Sandhagen | Deiveson Figueiredo
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo, live from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on May 3, 2025. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.