Octagon announcer Joe Martinez introduces the main event during the UFC Fight Night event at anb Arena on February 01, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Official Scorecards | UFC Des Moines

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo, Live From Wells Fargo Arena In Des Moines
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • May. 3, 2025

UFC delivers its first event in Des Moines, Iowa, headlined by a pivotal bantamweight bout that will see No. 4 ranked contender Cory Sandhagen collide with No. 5 ranked Deiveson Figueiredo. The co-main event will see No. 13 ranked middleweight contender Reinier De Ridder square off with undefeated rising star Bo Nickal.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANDHAGEN vs FIGUEIREDO takes place Saturday, May 3 at Wells Fargo Arena. The entire card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting with the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo Results

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo Scorecards

Juliana Miller vs Ivana Petrović

Athlete Profiles: Juliana Miller | Ivana Petrović

Thomas Petersen vs Don'Tale Mayes

Athlete Profiles: Thomas Petersen | Don'Tale Mayes

Gaston Bolanos vs Quang Le

Athlete Profiles: Gaston Bolanos | Quang Le

Marina Rodriguez vs Gillian Robertson

Athlete Profiles: Marina Rodriguez | Gillian Robertson

Ryan Loder vs Azamat Bekoev

Athlete Profiles: Ryan Loder | Azamat Bekoev

Yana Santos vs Miesha Tate

Athlete Profiles: Yana Santos | Miesha Tate

Jeremy Stephens vs Mason Jones

Athlete Profiles: Jeremy Stephens | Mason Jones

Cameron Smotherman vs Serhiy Sidey

Athlete Profiles: Cameron Smotherman | Serhiy Sidey

Montel Jackson vs Daniel Marcos

Athlete Profiles: Montel Jackson | Daniel Marcos

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Daniel Rodriguez

Athlete Profiles: Santiago Ponzinibbio | Daniel Rodriguez

Co-Main Event: Reinier de Ridder vs Bo Nickal

Athlete Profiles: Reinier de Ridder | Bo Nickal

Main Event: Cory Sandhagen vs Deiveson Figueiredo

Athlete Profiles: Cory Sandhagen | Deiveson Figueiredo

