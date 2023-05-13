 Skip to main content
UFC Octagon Girl Vanessa Hanson introduces a round during the UFC 288 event at Prudential Center on May 06, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida, Live From The Spectrum Center In Charlotte
May. 13, 2023

Top 10 fixture Jairzinho Rozenstruik welcomed surging Brazilian Jailton Almeida to the main event scene for the first time, with a residence on the outskirts of the title conversation up for grabs. Prior to the big fellas closing out the show, a host of competitive matchups across an array of divisions crossed the threshold into the UFC Octagon, delivering non-stop action for those in attendance at Spectrum Center and the scores of people watching at home.
 
Below you can see how the judges scored every round of this epic UFC fight night on ABC. | Results, Highlights & More 

 

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida Scorecards 

Jessica-Rose Clark vs Tainara Lisboa

      Tainara Lisboa def. Jessica-Rose Clark by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:20 if Round 3

      Official Result: Tainara Lisboa defeats Jessica-Rose Clark by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:20 if Round 3 | Results, Highlights & More

      Bryan Battle vs Gabe Green 

      Bryan Battle def. Gabriel Green by KO (right hand) at 0:14 of Round 1

      Official Result: Bryan Battle defeats Gabe Green by KO (right hand) at 0:14 of Round 1 Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Ji Yeon Kim vs Mandy Böhm

      Mandy Böhm defeats Ji Yeon Kim by technical split decision (28-27, 27-28, 28-27)

      Official Result: Mandy Böhm defeats Ji Yeon Kim by technical split decision (28-27, 27-28, 28-27) | Results, Highlights & More

       

      Cody Stamann vs Douglas Silva de Andrade

      Douglas Silva defeats Cody Stamann by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

      Official Result: Douglas Silva De Andrade defeats Cody Stamann by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Karl Williams vs Chase Sherman 

        Karl Williams def. Chase Shermann by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

        Official Result: Karl Williams defeats Chase Sherman by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More 

         

        Matt Brown vs Court McGee

          Matt Brown defeats Court McGee by KO, Round 1, 4:09

          Official Result: Matt Brown defeats Court McGee by KO, Round 1, 4:09Results, Highlights & More 

           

          Tim Means vs Alex Morono

          Alex Morono defeats Tim Means by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:09 of Round 2

          Official Result: Alex Morono defeats Tim Means by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:09 of Round 2 Results, Highlights & More

           

          Carlos Ulberg vs Ihor Potieria

          Carlos Ulberg defeats Ihor Potieria by TKO at 2:09 Round 1 

          Official Result: Carlos Ulberg defeats Ihor Potieria by TKO at 2:09 Round 1 Results, Highlights & More 

           

          Daniel Rodriguez vs Ian Machado Garry

          Carlos Ulberg defeats Ihor Potieria by TKO (strikes) at 2:09 of Round 1

          Official Result: Ian Machado Garry defeats Daniel Rodriguez by TKO at 2:57 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More

           

          Co-Main Event: Anthony Smith vs Johnny Walker 

          Johnny Walker defeats Anthony Smith by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

          Official Result: Johnny Walker defeats Anthony Smith by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More

           

          Main Event: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Jailton Almeida 

          Official Result: Jailton Almeida defeats Jairzinho Rozenstruik by Submission, Rear Naked Choke at 3:43 of Round 1

          Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

          Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida, live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main kicks off live on ABC at 3pm PT/12pm PT. 

