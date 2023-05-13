Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida

Announcements
Top 10 fixture Jairzinho Rozenstruik welcomed surging Brazilian Jailton Almeida to the main event scene for the first time, with a residence on the outskirts of the title conversation up for grabs. Prior to the big fellas closing out the show, a host of competitive matchups across an array of divisions crossed the threshold into the UFC Octagon, delivering non-stop action for those in attendance at Spectrum Center and the scores of people watching at home.
Below you can see how the judges scored every round of this epic UFC fight night on ABC. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida Scorecards
Jessica-Rose Clark vs Tainara Lisboa
Official Result: Tainara Lisboa defeats Jessica-Rose Clark by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:20 if Round 3 | Results, Highlights & More
Bryan Battle vs Gabe Green
Official Result: Bryan Battle defeats Gabe Green by KO (right hand) at 0:14 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Ji Yeon Kim vs Mandy Böhm
Official Result: Mandy Böhm defeats Ji Yeon Kim by technical split decision (28-27, 27-28, 28-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Cody Stamann vs Douglas Silva de Andrade
Official Result: Douglas Silva De Andrade defeats Cody Stamann by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Karl Williams vs Chase Sherman
Official Result: Karl Williams defeats Chase Sherman by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Matt Brown vs Court McGee
Official Result: Matt Brown defeats Court McGee by KO, Round 1, 4:09 | Results, Highlights & More
Tim Means vs Alex Morono
Official Result: Alex Morono defeats Tim Means by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:09 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Carlos Ulberg vs Ihor Potieria
Official Result: Carlos Ulberg defeats Ihor Potieria by TKO at 2:09 Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Daniel Rodriguez vs Ian Machado Garry
Official Result: Ian Machado Garry defeats Daniel Rodriguez by TKO at 2:57 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Anthony Smith vs Johnny Walker
Official Result: Johnny Walker defeats Anthony Smith by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Jailton Almeida
Official Result: Jailton Almeida defeats Jairzinho Rozenstruik by Submission, Rear Naked Choke at 3:43 of Round 1
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida, live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main kicks off live on ABC at 3pm PT/12pm PT.