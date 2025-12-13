 Skip to main content
Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer is seen during the UFC 318 event
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight At UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On December 13, 2025
By UFC Staff Report • Dec. 14, 2025

UFC hosts its final event of 2025 at UFC APEX with an all-action flyweight main event as No. 3 ranked contender Brandon Royvalgoes toe-to-toe with No. 6 Manel Kape.

UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape takes place Saturday, December 13 in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT on ESPN+, followed by the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN2, ESPN Desportes and ESPN+.

Official Judges Scorecards

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)

Jamey-Lyn Horth vs Tereza Bledá

Athlete Profiles: Jamey-Lyn Horth | Tereza Bledá

Allen Frye Jr. vs Guilherme Pat

Athlete Profiles: Allen Frye Jr. | Guilherme Pat

Melissa Croden vs Luana Santos

Athlete Profiles: Melissa Croden | Luana Santos

Sean Sharaf vs Steven Asplund

Athlete Profiles: Sean Sharaf | Steven Asplund

Neil Magny vs Yaroslav Amosov

Athlete Profiles: Neil Magny | Yaroslav Amosov

Joanderson Brito vs Isaac Thomson

Athlete Profiles: Joanderson Brito | Isaac Thomson

Amanda Lemos vs Gillian Robertson

Athlete Profiles: Amanda Lemos | Gillian Robertson

King Green vs Lance Gibson Jr.

Athlete Profiles: King Green | Lance Gibson Jr.

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Marcus Buchecha

Athlete Profiles: Kennedy Nzechukwu | Marcus Buchecha

Melquizael Costa vs Morgan Charriere

Athlete Profiles: Melquizael Costa | Morgan Charriere

Cesar Almeida vs Cezary Oleksiejczuk

Athlete Profiles: Cesar Almeida | Cezary Oleksiejczuk

Giga Chikadze vs Kevin Vallejos

Athlete Profiles: Giga Chikadze | Kevin Vallejos

Main Event: Brandon Royval vs Manel Kape

Athlete Profiles: Brandon Royval | Manel Kape

