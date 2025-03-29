 Skip to main content
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Mexico

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Erceg, Live From Arena CDMX In Mexico City On March 29
By UFC Staff Report • Mar. 29, 2025

UFC returns to Mexico City for the second time in two years and seventh time overall for a pivotal flyweight showdown between former UFC flyweight champion and No. 2 ranked contender Brandon Moreno and former title challenger and No. 9 ranked Steve Erceg. In the co-main event, all-action lightweights collide as Manuel Torres meets Drew Dober.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORENO vs ERCEG takes place Saturday, March 29 at Arena CDMX. The entire event will be simulcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting with the prelims at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT. ESPN Deportes will also broadcast both the prelims and main card, joining in progress at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Erceg Scorecards

MarQuel Mederos vs Austin Hubbard

Athlete Profiles: MarQuel Mederos | Austin Hubbard

Jamall Emmers vs Gabriel Miranda

Athlete Profiles: Jamall Emmers | Gabriel Miranda

Rafa Garcia vs Vinc Pichel

Athlete Profiles: Rafa Garcia | Vinc Pichel

Loopy Godinez vs Julia Polastri

Athlete Profiles: Loopy Godinez vs Julia Polastri

Christian Rodriguez vs Melquizael Costa

Athlete Profiles: Christian Rodriguez vs Melquizael Costa

Jose Daniel Medina vs Ateba Gautier

Athlete Profiles: Jose Daniel Medina vs Ateba Gautier

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Ronaldo Rodriguez vs Kevin Borjas

Athlete Profiles: Ronaldo Rodriguez | Kevin Borjas

David Martinez vs Saimon Oliveira

Athlete Profiles: David Martinez | Saimon Oliveira

Raul Rosas Jr. vs Vince Morales

Athlete Profiles: Raul Rosas Jr. | Vince Morales

Edgar Chairez vs CJ Vergara

Athlete Profiles: Edgar Chairez vs CJ Vergara

Co-Main Event: Manuel Torres vs Drew Dober

Athlete Profiles: Manuel Torres | Drew Dober

Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs Steve Erceg

Athlete Profiles: Brandon Moreno | Steve Erceg

