Official Scorecards | UFC Mexico

UFC returns to Mexico City for the second time in two years and seventh time overall for a pivotal flyweight showdown between former UFC flyweight champion and No. 2 ranked contender Brandon Moreno and former title challenger and No. 9 ranked Steve Erceg. In the co-main event, all-action lightweights collide as Manuel Torres meets Drew Dober.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORENO vs ERCEG takes place Saturday, March 29 at Arena CDMX. The entire event will be simulcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+ in English and Spanish, starting with the prelims at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT. ESPN Deportes will also broadcast both the prelims and main card, joining in progress at 6pm ET/3pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Erceg Scorecards
MarQuel Mederos vs Austin Hubbard
Athlete Profiles: MarQuel Mederos | Austin Hubbard
Jamall Emmers vs Gabriel Miranda
Athlete Profiles: Jamall Emmers | Gabriel Miranda
Rafa Garcia vs Vinc Pichel
Athlete Profiles: Rafa Garcia | Vinc Pichel
Loopy Godinez vs Julia Polastri
Athlete Profiles: Loopy Godinez vs Julia Polastri
Christian Rodriguez vs Melquizael Costa
Athlete Profiles: Christian Rodriguez vs Melquizael Costa
Jose Daniel Medina vs Ateba Gautier
Athlete Profiles: Jose Daniel Medina vs Ateba Gautier
Ronaldo Rodriguez vs Kevin Borjas
Athlete Profiles: Ronaldo Rodriguez | Kevin Borjas
David Martinez vs Saimon Oliveira
Athlete Profiles: David Martinez | Saimon Oliveira
Raul Rosas Jr. vs Vince Morales
Athlete Profiles: Raul Rosas Jr. | Vince Morales
Edgar Chairez vs CJ Vergara
Athlete Profiles: Edgar Chairez vs CJ Vergara
Co-Main Event: Manuel Torres vs Drew Dober
Athlete Profiles: Manuel Torres | Drew Dober
Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs Steve Erceg
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Erceg, live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on March 29, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.