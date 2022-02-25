 Skip to main content
Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green, Live From The UFC APEX in Las Vegas
Feb. 26, 2022

UFC continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with an intriguing matchup in a 160-pound catchweight bout, as No. 4 ranked lightweight contender Islam Makhachev aims to halt the momentum of fan favorite Bobby Green, who fills in on short-notice to replace the injured Beneil Dariush. In the middleweight co-main event, renowned finisher Misha Cirkunov looks to secure his first victory in the weight class as he takes on Wellington Turman. 

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green will take place Saturday, Feb. 26 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 1pm PT/ 4pm ET and the main card at 4pm PT/ 7pm ET.

*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green Scorecards

Victor Altamirano vs Carlos Hernandez

Official Result – Carlos Hernandez defeats Victor Altamirano via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

Ramiz Brahimaj vs Micheal Gillmore

Official Result – Ramiz Brahimaj defeats Micheal Gillmore via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:02 of the first round.

Alejandro Pérez vs Jonathan Martinez

Official Result – Jonathan Martinez defeats Alejandro Perez via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Terrance McKinney vs Farès Ziam

Official Result – Terrance McKinney defeat Fares Ziam via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:11 of the first round.

Josiane Nunes vs Ramona Pascual

Official Result – Josiane Nunes defeats Ramona Pascual via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Rong Zhu vs Ignacio Bahamondes

Official Result – Ignacio Bahamondes defeats Rong Zhu via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:40 of the third round.

Armen Petrosyan vs Gregory Rodrigues

Official Result – Armen Petrosyan defeats Gregory Rodrigues via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

Arman Tsarukyan vs Joel Álvarez

Official Result – Arman Tsarukyan defeats Joel Alvarez via TKO (strikes) at 1:57 of the second round.

Ji Yeon Kim vs Priscila Cachoeira

Official Result – Priscila Cachoeira def. Ji Yeon Kim via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)  | Results, Interviews & More

 

Co-Main Event: Misha Cirkunov vs Wellington Turman

Official Result – Wellington Turman defeats Misha Cirkunov via submission (armbar) at 1:29 of the second round.

Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Bobby Green

Official Result – Islam Makhachev defeats Bobby Green via TKO (strikes) at 3:23 of the first round.

: