Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green

UFC continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with an intriguing matchup in a 160-pound catchweight bout, as No. 4 ranked lightweight contender Islam Makhachev aims to halt the momentum of fan favorite Bobby Green, who fills in on short-notice to replace the injured Beneil Dariush. In the middleweight co-main event, renowned finisher Misha Cirkunov looks to secure his first victory in the weight class as he takes on Wellington Turman.
UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green will take place Saturday, Feb. 26 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 1pm PT/ 4pm ET and the main card at 4pm PT/ 7pm ET.
*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Interviews & More
Victor Altamirano vs Carlos Hernandez
Official Result – Carlos Hernandez def. Victor Altamirano via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) | Results, Interviews & More
Ramiz Brahimaj vs Micheal Gillmore
Official Result – Ramiz Brahimaj defeats Micheal Gillmore via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:02 of the first round. | Results, Interviews & More
Alejandro Pérez vs Jonathan Martinez
Official Result – Jonathan Martinez defeats Alejandro Perez via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Interviews & More
Terrance McKinney vs Farès Ziam
Official Result – Terrance McKinney defeat Farès Ziam via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:11 of the first round. | Results, Interviews & More
Josiane Nunes vs Ramona Pascual
Official Result – Josiane Nunes defeats Ramona Pascual via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)| Results, Interviews & More
Rong Zhu vs Ignacio Bahamondes
Official Result – Ignacio Bahamondes defeats Rong Zhu via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:40 of the third round. | Results, Interviews & More
Armen Petrosyan vs Gregory Rodrigues
Official Result – Armen Petrosyan defeats Gregory Rodrigues via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) | Results, Interviews & More
Arman Tsarukyan vs Joel Álvarez
Official Result – Arman Tsarukyan defeats Joel Álvarez via TKO (strikes) at 1:57 of the second round. | Results, Interviews & More
Ji Yeon Kim vs Priscila Cachoeira
Official Result – Priscila Cachoeira def. Ji Yeon Kim via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Interviews & More
Co-Main Event: Misha Cirkunov vs Wellington Turman
Official Result – Wellington Turman defeats Misha Cirkunov via submission (armbar) at 1:29 of the second round. | Results, Interviews & More
Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Bobby Green
Official Result – Islam Makhachev defeats Bobby Green via TKO (strikes) at 3:23 of the first round. | Results, Interviews & More
