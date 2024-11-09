Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates

Athletes
UFC returned to UFC APEX for an electric night of fights capped off with a pivotal welterweight matchup between No. 15 ranked contender Neil Magny and rising star Carlos Prates. Prates secured his fourth-straight knockout victory in 2024, proving he's one to watch at 170 pounds. Also, UFC newcomer Reinier de Ridder shined in his debut, submitting Gerald Meerschaert in the third round. While the judges weren't needed often, here's how they scored every round:
Main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates Scorecards
Melissa Mullins vs Klaudia Syguła
Official Result: Melissa Mullins defeats Klaudia Syguła by TKO (strikes) at 1:20 of Round 2 | Main Card Results | Prelim Results
Tresean Gore vs Antonio Trocoli
Official Result: Tresean Gore defeats Antonio Trocoli by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:23 of Round 1 | Main Card Results | Prelim Results
Cody Stamann vs Da'Mon Blackshear
Official Result: Da'Mon Blackshear defeats Cody Stamann by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:19 of Round 1 | Main Card Results | Prelim Results
Matthew Semelsberger vs Charles Radtke
Official Result: Charles Radtke defeats Matthew Semelsberger by TKO (strikes) at 0:51 of Round 1 | Main Card Results | Prelim Results
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs Zach Scroggin
Official Result: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos defeats Zach Scroggin by TKO (strikes) at 1:15 of Round 1 | Main Card Results | Prelim Results
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Denise Gomes
Official Result: Denise Gomes defeats Karolina Kowalkiewicz by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) | Main Card Results | Prelim Results
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Duško Todorović
Official Result: Mansur Abdul-Malik defeats Duško Todorović by TKO (strikes) at 2:44 of Round 1 | Main Card Results | Prelim Results
Luana Pinheiro vs Gillian Robertson
Official Result: Gillian Robertson defeats Luana Pinheiro by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28) | Main Card Results | Prelim Results
Gaston Bolanos vs Cortavious Romious
Official Result: Gaston Bolanos defeats Cortavious Romious by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) | Main Card Results | Prelim Results
Gerald Meerschaert vs Reinier de Ridder
Official Result: Reinier de Ridder defeats Gerald Meerschaert by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:44 of Round 3 | Main Card Results | Prelim Results
Main Event: Neil Magny vs Carlos Prates
Official Result: Carlos Prates defeats Neil Magny by KO (left hand) at 4:50 of Round 1 | Main Card Results | Prelim Results
UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates took place live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 12, 2024. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!
