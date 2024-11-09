 Skip to main content
Joe Martinez
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Nov. 10, 2024

UFC returned to UFC APEX for an electric night of fights capped off with a pivotal welterweight matchup between No. 15 ranked contender Neil Magny and rising star Carlos Prates. Prates secured his fourth-straight knockout victory in 2024, proving he's one to watch at 170 pounds. Also, UFC newcomer Reinier de Ridder shined in his debut, submitting Gerald Meerschaert in the third round. While the judges weren't needed often, here's how they scored every round:

Main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Main Card Results | Prelim Results

UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates Scorecards

Melissa Mullins vs Klaudia Syguła

Official Result: Melissa Mullins defeats Klaudia Syguła by TKO (strikes) at 1:20 of Round 2

Tresean Gore vs Antonio Trocoli

Official Result: Tresean Gore defeats Antonio Trocoli by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:23 of Round 1

Cody Stamann vs Da'Mon Blackshear

Official Result: Da'Mon Blackshear defeats Cody Stamann by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:19 of Round 1

Matthew Semelsberger vs Charles Radtke

Official Result: Charles Radtke defeats Matthew Semelsberger by TKO (strikes) at 0:51 of Round 1

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs Zach Scroggin

Official Result: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos defeats Zach Scroggin by TKO (strikes) at 1:15 of Round 1

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Denise Gomes

Official Result: Denise Gomes defeats Karolina Kowalkiewicz by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Duško Todorović

Official Result: Mansur Abdul-Malik defeats Duško Todorović by TKO (strikes) at 2:44 of Round 1

Luana Pinheiro vs Gillian Robertson

Official Result: Gillian Robertson defeats Luana Pinheiro by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Gaston Bolanos vs Cortavious Romious

Official Result: Gaston Bolanos defeats Cortavious Romious by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Gerald Meerschaert vs Reinier de Ridder

Official Result: Reinier de Ridder defeats Gerald Meerschaert by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:44 of Round 3

Main Event: Neil Magny vs Carlos Prates

Official Result: Carlos Prates defeats Neil Magny by KO (left hand) at 4:50 of Round 1

