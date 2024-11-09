Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates

UFC returned to UFC APEX for an electric night of fights capped off with a pivotal welterweight matchup between No. 15 ranked contender Neil Magny and rising star Carlos Prates. Prates secured his fourth-straight knockout victory in 2024, proving he's one to watch at 170 pounds. Also, UFC newcomer Reinier de Ridder shined in his debut, submitting Gerald Meerschaert in the third round. While the judges weren't needed often, here's how they scored every round: