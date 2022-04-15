Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2

Announcements
Las Vegas – UFC returns to UFC APEX with an exciting welterweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 4 ranked Vicente Luque run it back with No. 5 Belal Muhammad. The co-main event will see Dana White’s Contender Series contract winners collide when Caio Borralho faces Gadzhi Omargadzhiev at middleweight.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LUQUE vs MUHAMMAD 2 will take place Saturday, April 16 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting at 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT. The preliminary card will kick off on ESPN+ at 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT.
*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2
Alatengheili vs Kevin Croom
Alatengheili | Kevin Croom
Istela Nunes vs Sam Hughes
Istela Nunes | Sam Hughes
Jordan Leavitt vs Trey Ogden
Jordan Leavitt | Trey Ogden
Chris Barnett vs Martin Buday
Chris Barnett | Martin Buday
Rafa Garcia vs Jesse Ronson
Rafa Garcia | Jesse Ronson
Drakkar Klose vs Brandon Jenkins
Drakkar Klose | Brandon Jenkins
Lina Lansberg vs Pannie Kianzad
Lina Lansberg | Pannie Kianzad
Devin Clark vs William Knight
Devin Clark | William Knight
Mounir Lazzez vs Ange Loosa
Mounir Lazzez | Ange Loosa
Pat Sabatini vs TJ Laramie
Pat Sabatini | TJ Laramie
Mayra Bueno Silva vs Wu Yanan
Mayra Bueno Silva | Wu Yanan
Miguel Baeza vs Andre Fialho
Miguel Baeza | Andre Fialho
Co-Main Event: Caio Borralho vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
Caio Borralho | Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
