Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2

Las Vegas – UFC returns to UFC APEX with an exciting welterweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 4 ranked Vicente Luque run it back with No. 5 Belal Muhammad. The co-main event will see Dana White’s Contender Series contract winners collide when Caio Borralho faces Gadzhi Omargadzhiev at middleweight.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LUQUE vs MUHAMMAD 2 will take place Saturday, April 16 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting at 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT. The preliminary card will kick off on ESPN+ at 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT.

*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More