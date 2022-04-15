 Skip to main content
Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2, Live From The UFC APEX in Las Vegas
Apr. 16, 2022

Las Vegas – UFC returns to UFC APEX with an exciting welterweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 4 ranked Vicente Luque run it back with No. 5 Belal Muhammad. The co-main event will see Dana White’s Contender Series contract winners collide when Caio Borralho  faces Gadzhi Omargadzhiev at middleweight.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LUQUE vs MUHAMMAD 2 will take place Saturday, April 16 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting at 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT. The preliminary card will kick off on ESPN+ at 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT.

*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More

 

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2

Alatengheili vs Kevin Croom

Alatengheili | Kevin Croom

Istela Nunes vs Sam Hughes

Istela Nunes | Sam Hughes

Jordan Leavitt vs Trey Ogden

Jordan Leavitt | Trey Ogden 

Chris Barnett vs Martin Buday
 

Chris Barnett | Martin Buday

Rafa Garcia vs Jesse Ronson

Rafa Garcia | Jesse Ronson 

Drakkar Klose vs Brandon Jenkins

Drakkar Klose | Brandon Jenkins

Lina Lansberg vs Pannie Kianzad

Lina Lansberg | Pannie Kianzad 

Devin Clark vs William Knight

Devin Clark | William Knight 

Mounir Lazzez vs Ange Loosa

Mounir Lazzez | Ange Loosa

Pat Sabatini vs TJ Laramie

Pat Sabatini | TJ Laramie

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Wu Yanan

Mayra Bueno Silva | Wu Yanan

Miguel Baeza vs Andre Fialho 

Miguel Baeza | Andre Fialho 

Co-Main Event: Caio Borralho vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Caio Borralho | Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Main Event: Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad

Vicente Luque | Belal Muhammad

: