Official Scorecards | UFC Nashville

UFC returns to Nashville with a clash of heavyweight knockout artists as former world title challenger and current No. 9 ranked contender Derrick Lewis battles No. 13 Tallison Teixeira. Also, fan favorite No. 14 ranked featherweight contender Calvin Kattar takes on Steve Garcia, who rides a 5-fight finish streak into Saturday.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs TEIXEIRA takes place Saturday, July 12 at Bridgestone Arena. The entire card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting with the prelims at 6pm ET/3 pm PT followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
UFC Nashville Scorecards
Fatima Kline vs Melissa Martinez
Athlete Profiles: Fatima Kline | Melissa Martinez
Mitch Ramirez vs Mike Davis
Athlete Profiles: Mitch Ramirez | Mike Davis
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Valter Walker
Athlete Profiles: Kennedy Nzechukwu | Valter Walker
Lauren Murphy vs Eduarda Moura
Athlete Profiles: Lauren Murphy | Eduarda Moura
Jake Matthews vs Chidi Njokuani
Athlete Profiles: Jake Matthews | Chidi Njokuani
Max Griffin vs Chris Curtis
Junior Tafa vs Tuco Tokkos
Athlete Profiles: Junior Tafa | Tuco Tokkos
Vitor Petrino vs Austen Lane
Athlete Profiles: Vitor Petrino | Austen Lane
Nate Landwehr vs Morgan Charriere
Athlete Profiles: Nate Landwehr | Morgan Charriere
Calvin Kattar vs Steve Garcia
Athlete Profiles: Calvin Kattar | Steve Garcia
Stephen Thompson vs Gabriel Bonfim
Athlete Profiles: Stephen Thompson | Gabriel Bonfim
