Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac

UFC returns to the UFC APEX with a hard-hitting main event featuring No. 7 ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis and No. 12 Serghei Spivac. In the co-main event, light heavyweights Da Woon Jung and Devin Clark lock horns.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs. SPIVAC will take place Saturday, February 4 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the prelims kicking off at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The main card will follow at 1 am ET / 10 pm PT.

Among other bouts, the prelim card will feature the finalists from the Road To UFC tournament.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More