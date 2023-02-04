 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac , Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
Feb. 4, 2023

UFC returns to the UFC APEX with a hard-hitting main event featuring No. 7 ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis and No. 12 Serghei Spivac. In the co-main event, light heavyweights Da Woon Jung and Devin Clark lock horns.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs. SPIVAC will take place Saturday, February 4 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the prelims kicking off at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The main card will follow at 1 am ET / 10 pm PT.

Among other bouts, the prelim card will feature the finalists from the Road To UFC tournament.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. 

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac Scorecards 

Tatsuro Taira vs Jesus Aguilar 

      Athlete Profiles: Tatsuro Taira | Jesus Aguilar 

      Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Junyong Park vs Denis Tiuliulin 

      Athlete Profiles: Junyong Park | Denis Tiuliulin 

      Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      SeungGuk Choi vs HyunSung Park 

      Athlete Profiles: SeungGuk Choi | HyunSung Park  

      Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Toshiomi Kazama vs Rinya Nakamura 

      Athlete Profiles: Toshiomi Kazama | Rinya Nakamura  

      Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      JeongYeong Lee vs Yi Zha 

      Athlete Profiles: JeongYeong Lee | Yi Zha

      Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Jeka Saragih vs Anshul Jubli 

      Athlete Profiles: Jeka Saragih | Anshul Jubli

      Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Yusaku Kinoshita vs Adam Fugitt 

      Athlete Profiles: Yusaku Kinoshita | Adam Fugitt

      Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Dooho Choi vs Kyle Nelson

      Athlete Profiles: Dooho Choi | Kyle Nelson

      Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Marcin Tybura vs Blagoy Ivanov 

      Athlete Profiles: Marcin Tybura | Blagoy Ivanov

      Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Co-Main Event: Da Woon Jung vs Devin Clark 

      Athlete Profiles: Da Woon Jung | Devin Clark

      Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More 

       

      Main Event: Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac 

      Athlete Profiles: Derrick Lewis | Serghei Spivac 

      Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More 

      Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 4, 2023. Prelims start at 10pm ET/7pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 1am ET/10pm PT. 

      :