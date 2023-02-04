Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac

Hall Of Fame
Scorecards
See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac , Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC returns to the UFC APEX with a hard-hitting main event featuring No. 7 ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis and No. 12 Serghei Spivac. In the co-main event, light heavyweights Da Woon Jung and Devin Clark lock horns.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs. SPIVAC will take place Saturday, February 4 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the prelims kicking off at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The main card will follow at 1 am ET / 10 pm PT.
Among other bouts, the prelim card will feature the finalists from the Road To UFC tournament.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac Scorecards
Tatsuro Taira vs Jesus Aguilar
Athlete Profiles: Tatsuro Taira | Jesus Aguilar
Junyong Park vs Denis Tiuliulin
Athlete Profiles: Junyong Park | Denis Tiuliulin
SeungGuk Choi vs HyunSung Park
Athlete Profiles: SeungGuk Choi | HyunSung Park
Toshiomi Kazama vs Rinya Nakamura
Athlete Profiles: Toshiomi Kazama | Rinya Nakamura
JeongYeong Lee vs Yi Zha
Athlete Profiles: JeongYeong Lee | Yi Zha
Jeka Saragih vs Anshul Jubli
Athlete Profiles: Jeka Saragih | Anshul Jubli
Yusaku Kinoshita vs Adam Fugitt
Athlete Profiles: Yusaku Kinoshita | Adam Fugitt
Dooho Choi vs Kyle Nelson
Athlete Profiles: Dooho Choi | Kyle Nelson
Marcin Tybura vs Blagoy Ivanov
Athlete Profiles: Marcin Tybura | Blagoy Ivanov
Co-Main Event: Da Woon Jung vs Devin Clark
Athlete Profiles: Da Woon Jung | Devin Clark
Main Event: Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 4, 2023. Prelims start at 10pm ET/7pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 1am ET/10pm PT.
