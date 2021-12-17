 Skip to main content
Results

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus
Dec. 18, 2021

UFC caps off an amazing year of events at the UFC APEX with a battle of Top 10 heavyweight knockout artists, as No. 3 ranked Derrick Lewis takes on No. 7 Chris Daukaus. In the co-main event, top welterweights look to make a statement as No. 5 ranked Stephen Thompson faces No. 10 Belal Muhammad.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs DAUKAUS will take place Saturday, December 18 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT and the main card at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT.

*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus

Jordan Leavitt vs Matt Sayles

Official result – Jordan Leavitt def. Matt Sayles via submission (inverted triangle choke) at 2:05 of round two

Official result – Jordan Leavitt def. Matt Sayles via submission (inverted triangle choke) at 2:05 of round two

Don'Tale Mayes vs Josh Parisian

Official result – Don'Tale Mayes def. Josh Parisian via TKO (strikes) at 3:26 of round three

Raquel Pennington vs Macy Chiasson

Official result – Raquel Pennington def. Macy Chiasson via submission (10-finger choke) at 3:07 of round two

Charles Jourdain vs Andre Ewell

Official result – Charles Jourdain def. Andre Ewell via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)

Sijara Eubanks vs Melissa Gatto

Official result – Melissa Gatto def. Sijara Eubanks via TKO (strikes) at :45 of round three

Justin Tafa vs Harry Hunsucker

Official result – Justin Tafa def. Harry Hunsucker via TKO (strikes) at 1:53 of round three

Gerald Meerschaert vs Dustin Stoltzfus

Official result – Gerald Meerschaert def. Dustin Stoltzfus via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:58 of round three

Cub Swanson vs Darren Elkins

Official result – Cub Swanson def. Darren Elkins via TKO (strikes) at 2:12 of round one

Diego Ferreira vs Mateusz Gamrot

Athlete Profiles: Diego Ferreira | Mateusz Gamrot

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Raphael Assunção vs Ricky Simón

Athlete Profiles: Raphael Assunção | Ricky Simón

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Amanda Lemos vs Angela Hill 

Athlete Profiles: Amanda Lemos | Angela Hill 

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Co-main Event: Stephen Thompson vs Belal Muhammad

Athlete Profiles: Stephen Thompson | Belal Muhammad

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Main Event: Derrick Lewis vs Chris Daukaus

Athlete Profiles: Derrick Lewis | Chris Daukaus

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

