Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus
UFC caps off an amazing year of events at the UFC APEX with a battle of Top 10 heavyweight knockout artists, as No. 3 ranked Derrick Lewis takes on No. 7 Chris Daukaus. In the co-main event, top welterweights look to make a statement as No. 5 ranked Stephen Thompson faces No. 10 Belal Muhammad.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs DAUKAUS will take place Saturday, December 18 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT and the main card at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT.
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus
Jordan Leavitt vs Matt Sayles
Official result – Jordan Leavitt def. Matt Sayles via submission (inverted triangle choke) at 2:05 of round two
Don'Tale Mayes vs Josh Parisian
Official result – Don'Tale Mayes def. Josh Parisian via TKO (strikes) at 3:26 of round three
Raquel Pennington vs Macy Chiasson
Official result – Raquel Pennington def. Macy Chiasson via submission (10-finger choke) at 3:07 of round two
Charles Jourdain vs Andre Ewell
Official result – Charles Jourdain def. Andre Ewell via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)
Sijara Eubanks vs Melissa Gatto
Official result – Melissa Gatto def. Sijara Eubanks via TKO (strikes) at :45 of round three
Justin Tafa vs Harry Hunsucker
Official result – Justin Tafa def. Harry Hunsucker via TKO (strikes) at 1:53 of round three
Gerald Meerschaert vs Dustin Stoltzfus
Official result – Gerald Meerschaert def. Dustin Stoltzfus via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:58 of round three
Cub Swanson vs Darren Elkins
Official result – Cub Swanson def. Darren Elkins via TKO (strikes) at 2:12 of round one
Diego Ferreira vs Mateusz Gamrot
Athlete Profiles: Diego Ferreira | Mateusz Gamrot
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Raphael Assunção vs Ricky Simón
Athlete Profiles: Raphael Assunção | Ricky Simón
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Amanda Lemos vs Angela Hill
Athlete Profiles: Amanda Lemos | Angela Hill
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Co-main Event: Stephen Thompson vs Belal Muhammad
Athlete Profiles: Stephen Thompson | Belal Muhammad
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Derrick Lewis vs Chris Daukaus
