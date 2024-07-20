Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba

Free Fight
UFC returns to the APEX with a critical strawweight bout as No. 3 ranked contender Amanda Lemos and No. 5 ranked Virna Jandiroba go head-to-head with a title shot in their sights. Also on the card, fan favorite Dooho Choi returns to the Octagon to face Bill Algeo in an exciting featherweight bout.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEMOS vs JANDIROBA takes place Saturday, July 20 in Las Vegas. The prelims will air on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), ESPN Deportes and ESPN2 at 5pm ET / 2pm PT, followed by the main card on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ESPN at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba Scorecards
Mohammed Usman vs Thomas Peterson
Athlete Profiles: Mohammed Usman | Thomas Peterson
Luana Carolina vs Lucie Pudilova
Athlete Profiles: Luana Carolina | Lucie Pudilova
Loik Radzhabov vs Trey Ogden
Athlete Profiles: Loik Radzhabov | Trey Ogden
Miranda Maverick vs Dione Barbosa
Athlete Profiles: Miranda Maverick | Dione Barbosa
Brian Kelleher vs Cody Gibson
Athlete Profiles: Brian Kelleher | Cody Gibson
JeongYeong Lee vs Hyder Amil
Athlete Profiles: JeongYeong Lee | Hyder Amil
Dooho Choi vs Bill Algeo
Athlete Profiles: Dooho Choi | Bill Algeo
Cody Durden vs Bruno Silva
Athlete Profiles: Cody Durden | Bruno Silva
Kurt Holobaugh vs Kaynan Kruschewsky
Athlete Profiles: Kurt Holobaugh | Kaynan Kruschewsky
Co-Main Event: Steve Garcia vs SeungWoo Choi
Athlete Profiles: Steve Garcia | SeungWoo Choi
Main Event: Amanda Lemos vs Virna Jandiroba
Athlete Profiles: Amanda Lemos | Virna Jandiroba
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN & ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
