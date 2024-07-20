 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
Jul. 20, 2024

UFC returns to the APEX with a critical strawweight bout as No. 3 ranked contender Amanda Lemos and No. 5 ranked Virna Jandiroba go head-to-head with a title shot in their sights. Also on the card, fan favorite Dooho Choi returns to the Octagon to face Bill Algeo in an exciting featherweight bout. 

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEMOS vs JANDIROBA takes place Saturday, July 20 in Las Vegas. The prelims will air on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), ESPN Deportes and ESPN2 at 5pm ET / 2pm PT, followed by the main card on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ESPN at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.  

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba Scorecards 

Mohammed Usman vs Thomas Peterson

Athlete Profiles: Mohammed Usman | Thomas Peterson

Luana Carolina vs Lucie Pudilova

Athlete Profiles: Luana Carolina | Lucie Pudilova

Loik Radzhabov vs Trey Ogden

Athlete Profiles: Loik Radzhabov | Trey Ogden

Miranda Maverick vs Dione Barbosa

Athlete Profiles: Miranda Maverick | Dione Barbosa

Brian Kelleher vs Cody Gibson

Athlete Profiles: Brian Kelleher | Cody Gibson

JeongYeong Lee vs Hyder Amil

Athlete Profiles: JeongYeong Lee | Hyder Amil

Dooho Choi vs Bill Algeo

Athlete Profiles: Dooho Choi | Bill Algeo

Cody Durden vs Bruno Silva

Athlete Profiles: Cody Durden | Bruno Silva

Kurt Holobaugh vs Kaynan Kruschewsky

Athlete Profiles: Kurt Holobaugh | Kaynan Kruschewsky

Co-Main Event: Steve Garcia vs SeungWoo Choi

Athlete Profiles: Steve Garcia | SeungWoo Choi

Main Event: Amanda Lemos vs Virna Jandiroba

Athlete Profiles: Amanda Lemos | Virna Jandiroba

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN & ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

